Herspiegel Consulting Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel Consulting, LLC., a full-service life science consulting firm that specializes in commercial strategy and execution, was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in PA. The awards program began in 2005 and is promoted by the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Team PA Foundation, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – PA State Council and Best Companies Group.

"It's an honor to be named one of the top places to work in Pennsylvania and it's a tribute to our people and the culture they have created at Herspiegel Consulting," Brent Herspiegel, Founder and President, Herspiegel Consulting, said. Hayes MacArthur, Chief People Officer adds "Our Herspiegel colleagues created a great place to work and they deliver great work. This combination builds an exciting foundation for our continued growth."

Herspiegel has grown 30 percent in headcount and revenue in 2021 and is forecasting similar growth in 2022. The company will open its new headquarters in Yardley later this year.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Pennsylvania, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in PA list is made up of 100 companies.

About Herspiegel Consulting

Herspiegel Consulting is a leading full-service consulting firm that specializes in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. We help our clients define impactful strategic approaches, streamline launch and commercialization processes, enhance business intelligence, and optimize product performance. Our service offerings include strategy and execution in launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. Herspiegel Consulting clients span start-ups executing first commercialization to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical with projects across primary care, oncology, and rare disease. https://www.herspiegelconsulting.com/

