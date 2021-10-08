Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking

Sir Richard Branson Celebrates Opening Of Virgin Hotels New Orleans

Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleanians came together last night to celebrate the city's resilience and continued growth as an international destination with the opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the most recent hotel from Sir Richard Branson's expanding brand of lifestyle hotels.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8875751-sir-richard-branson-celebrates-opening-virgin-hotels-new-orleans/

Sir Richard Branson steps it up with the Saint Augustine High School Marching 100 marching parade to Virgin Hotels New Orleans Grand Opening Celebration.

Sir Richard arrived on property, baton in hand, accompanied by the Marching 100, St. Augustine High School's internationally acclaimed band from nearby Lafayette Square.

Hotel owners Buccini/Pollin Group and Virgin Hotels New Orleans presented the school with a donation to help and support with damages to the building sustained from Hurricane Ida, while Virgin Hotels Chief Executive Officer James Bermingham and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson addressed the students.

"We're glad to be part of this community and embrace the incredible spirit of New Orleans," said Sir Richard. "How wonderful it is to celebrate this beautiful new property and becoming part of the continued growth of one of the world's most magical cities."

After the marching parade arrived en masse at Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Sir Richard, James Bermingham and Dave Pollin of Buccini/Pollin Group presided over a ribbon-cutting ceremony that reflected Sir Richard's dedication and commitment to the Big Easy. Students and attendees received a native magnolia tree to plant from Common Ground Relief, whose Plant a Million Trees campaign aims to help the city and Gulf Coast communities build healthy, robust coastal wetlands.

No Crescent City event is complete without music and the grand opening event delivered. Musical guests and performers including Ivan Neville and DJs Boyfriend, Logic and Jodeci Juice showcased the hotel's fabulous dining and entertainment spaces.  Performances took place throughout the property — from the ground level Shag Room and Commons Club to the 13th floor Pool Club and Dreamboat.

"Our excitement in opening Virgin Hotels New Orleans grows stronger each day that we get to witness the passion and pride New Orleanians feel for their hometown. The city's welcoming spirit, lively entertainment and incredible culinary experiences are all things we're excited to bring to life at our hotel," said Bermingham.

DOWNLOAD
Photo & Video - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vwb1mnnpbyzfdcj/AABuBkHhf4sReK420G__2pjma?dl=0

Photo Credit: Linka Odom Photography

Sir Richard Branson steps it up with the Saint Augustine High School Marching 100 marching parade to Virgin Hotels New Orleans Grand Opening Celebration.
Sir Richard Branson and Bunnyman chatting at the Funny Library Coffee Shop at Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Pictured left to right: Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson Virgin Hotels Chief Executive Officer James Bermingham cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans while Dave Pollin of Buccini/Pollin Group looks on.
Sir Richard Branson strikes a pose at the new Virgin Hotels New Orleans
Sir Richard Branson addresses the media
Virgin Hotels logo

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sir-richard-branson-celebrates-opening-of-virgin-hotels-new-orleans-301396335.html

SOURCE Virgin Hotels

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.