Black Rock Coffee Bar is Moving into Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the popular boutique coffee chain that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and Fuel energy drinks, has announced it will open a location in the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. This announcement comes just before Black Rock Coffee Bar opens its 20th Arizona location in Tucson at 1821 E. Broadway Blvd on October 15, 2021.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Set to open in late March 2022, the award-winning coffee chain will be located on the main concourse at Section 110 down the first base/right field line where D-backs fans can choose from Black Rock's full menu of premium coffee beverages that can be served iced, hot or blended. In addition, they will have access to teas, hot chocolate and Black Rock's Fuel Energy drinks to help boost the energy in the stadium.

"The D-backs are a perfect partner for us," said Daniel Brand, Co-Founder of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "Their commitment to invest and give back to their local community is very much in line with that of Black Rock Coffee Bar. Whether it be supporting students and teachers' interest in educational opportunities, or raising money to support local physicians, research facilities and hospitals, the D-backs make giving back a priority. That aligns perfectly with Black Rock Coffee Bar's commitment to our communities."

Black Rock Coffee Bar is the newest, best-in-class food-and-beverage option at Chase Field, which is known for providing an exceptional dining experience.

"We strive to provide our fans with the best gameday experience so Black Rock Coffee Bar's energy boosting beverages are a natural fit among our upgraded 2022 marquee food and beverage options," said Derrick Hall, D-backs' President & CEO. "Their company culture also aligns well with ours, an award-winning approach that invests in our Team Players and provides our fans with quality service and entertainment."

Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence. Recently the company was named the fastest growing private company in Portland in 2021. With the addition of the Chase Field location, Black Rock Coffee Bar now totals 95 stores in seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful blended energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 95 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for each Black Rock employee and ensuring that they provide compassionate customer service towards each person who experiences the store.

For more information, visit: http://br.coffee/

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moments include their 2001 World Series title and 5 National League West division titles. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated nearly $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community. The team established D-backs for Change to level the playing field with an unequivocal commitment to improving organizational diversity, equity and inclusion, and seeking to improve the lives of those who have been and continue to be disadvantaged as a result of systemic social injustice. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com and connect on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

(PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar