"BRIDGES: From Gold to Crypto" The first festival dedicated to information on the new digital technologies that are revolutionising the world of finance

VENICE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triggering a wide-ranging, serious and objective discussion on Blockchain and Bitcoin technologies, laying bare their revolutionary potential within society, creating bridges between the world of technological finance and the community, that is, between awareness of innovation and understanding the opportunities it offers to individuals and institutions.

This is the goal of "BRIDGES", to be held in Venice on the 6th and 7th of November, 2021.

Identified as the main drivers guiding innovation in this sector, these developments are having a major impact on social, political and economic systems. This change must be observed and understood in order to promote the development of emerging economies and the evolution of those already established towards more sustainable models.

BRIDGES is aimed at citizens, students, workers, decision-makers in the public and private fields, the media and institutions through a series of engagements that will feature, as guests, nationally and internationally renowned personalities who stand out for their active commitment in promoting and encouraging the understanding of all those phenomena that impact our society.

Opportunity, Innovation, Revolution

The meetings will cover three subject areas - Opportunity, Innovation, Revolution - curated by three outstanding personalities from the academic and business world, celebrated internationally for their independence and the richness of their contributions.

These exceptional curators will be: Ernesto Sirolli (economist, entrepreneur and lecturer) for the Opportunity section, exploring the issue of digital technology as a valuable tool not only to encourage the evolution of western economies towards more sustainable models but also to sustain the development of emerging economies; Fabio Fracas (lecturer and researcher who has collaborated with the CERN openlab in Geneva) for the Innovation section, illustrating the benefits of digital finance in everyday life and the need to develop tools and regulations for a correct and concrete adoption of Blockchain and Bitcoin technologies; Sara Roversi (entrepreneur and founder of the Future Food Institute) for the Revolution section, stressing the value of research and knowledge as effective tools to ensure the evolution of the new digital phenomena as a lever to attain the goals of Agenda 2030.

These are the three guiding principles identified, ranging from technology to the economy, from politics to sociology, from physics to sustainability, through which BRIDGES will make possible the creation of a pathway of personalised knowledge. Twenty-three encounters, with vertical webinars and events open to the public to foster the creation of communities with shared interests and passions, accommodating different points of view in order to enrich the scenario of opportunity and change.

Combining history and innovation

This event could only be held in Venice which, with more than 400 bridges and 1,600 years of entrepreneurial and commercial history, is one of the best known, open and inclusive cities in the world, the ideal setting for an event of international importance like BRIDGES. It will be held over two days at the University Ca' Foscari on the campus of the faculty of Economics.

BRIDGES arose from the multifaceted potential of two driving forces that have operated for some time in the panorama of Bitcoin and blockchain-based technologies.

Satoshi Design, the event's organiser, is the leading Italian company specialising in strategic marketing, design and creation for innovation in the ecosystem generated by Bitcoin and Blockchain technologies, with the aim of creating relationships and supporting connections between different groups and communities.

The project is supported by Bcademy, an international network formed in 2018 with the mission of teaching and consultancy in across-the-board expertise of relevance to the economic and technological world generated by the digital revolution.

The festival is supported by Knowledge Partners of international importance, including the Sirolli Institute, Future Food Institute and Coinlex.

For more information about the festival programme and to find out how to take part, visit the site: https://bridgesevent.com/

Information on Satoshi Design

Satoshi Design is the leading company in strategic marketing, communication and design, operating in the panorama of the Bitcoin and blockchain-based technologies ecosystem. Specialising in the interaction between different groups and communities, it stands out for its knowledge of the crypto world and the effectiveness of its action.

Information on Bcademy

Established in 2018, incorporating a range of pioneering experience in the sector, Bcademy focuses on the creation of products and services dedicated both to B2B and B2C in the field of blockchain-based technologies.

Bcademy offers consultancy and support services, training and specialisation, the transfer and creation of software, access to financial products.

