MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal, an impressive mansion on 88 acres in southern New Hampshire will be sold at a luxury auction scheduled for this Friday, October 15, 2021. Friday's auction will be held without reserve, meaning the highest bidder will become the new property owner regardless of the high bid amount. Prior to hitting the luxury auction block, the property had never before been listed for sale.

New Hampshire Mansion Featured in Wall Street Journal Readies for Luxury Auction® Sale Oct 15

Luxury real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions was hired by the property owner to promote and manage the sale in cooperation with the listing brokerage of record, The Masiello Group of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, in Nashua, NH.

The Cheshire County mansion enjoys rural New Hampshire's coveted serenity and natural beauty, and is located within 10 mins of the popular Spofford Lake area. It was custom built in the 1990's by and for an area businessman who affectionately named it "The Farm at Pond Brook," a moniker that is still displayed on its main entry gates. After the owner's passing in 2013 the property went into the family trust, which ultimately hired Platinum for the sale. "These sellers have already spent years carefully managing the property. They don't want to spend years also trying to sell it, stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's Founder and President. "They're instead seeking efficiency and expedition via the luxury auction process."

Lesnock applauded the family trust's property management, which included making substantial, big-ticket improvements such as the installation of a new slate roof with copper gutters in 2020. "The most expensive and difficult work has been done. The next owner's biggest concern, if any, should be limited to choices in décor."

The entrance to the colonial-inspired residence features a large, circular motor court with central fountain, creating a grand sense of arrival. Its handsome exterior of brick and stone is complimented by elegant yet approachable interiors. Three living levels combine for nearly 16,000 square feet, with 6 spacious bedrooms, 8 full and 3 half baths.

Notable home amenities include an entertainment lounge with a wet bar and billiards area, in addition to an indoor pool and spa with glass ceilings. When hundreds of guests used to gather at the home for large events, a special glass covering was used to convert the pool to a festive dancefloor.

Much of the property's 88 acres are securely fenced or naturally bordered by mature forests. Grounds include carefully manicured lawns, a private pond with charming gazebo, a full tennis court and even a putting green.

Information on the sale of The Farm at Pond Brook is located at NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com. Platinum's project manager, James Smith, can also be reached at 800.871.9269. Property previews are available by appointment through the close of Thursday, October 14. Bidders must register with Platinum by 5pm ET on the 14th in order to participate in the auction the following day. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.05 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.7 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

This 88-acre estate in southern New Hampshire is selling at luxury auction® this Friday, October 15. While never previously offered for sale, it will now go to the highest bidder in a no-reserve auction. Custom built and named “The Farm at Pond Brook” by its original and only owner, the property features a tri-level estate, manicured lawns, a private pond, tennis court, putting green and indoor pool. Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the sale. Learn more at NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

The tri-level residence’s stately brick exterior and circular motor court with central fountain create a grand sense of arrival. Custom-built in the early 1990’s by its original (and only) owner, the property has enjoyed substantial improvements in recent years, including a new slate roof in 2020. More at NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

This cozy living area provides direct access to the indoor pool. A wood-burning fireplace offers charm, while a wet bar with an old-fashioned soda fountain dispenser adds a touch of whimsy. NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

Handsome woods are used throughout the interiors, as shown here in the executive study/library. Natural light pours in from the semi-circular windows surrounding the meeting area. NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

The estate’s indoor pool features a Machin Conservatory glass ceiling (made popular in the U.K.) that was custom-made by artisans in North Carolina. A large hot tub is adjacent to the pool, in addition to ample deck space. NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

A sprawling patio overlooks the property’s neatly manicured lawns and serves as an excellent space for both quiet relaxation or celebrations on a grand scale. Mature landscaping around the estate augments its privacy. NewHampshireLuxuryAuction.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC