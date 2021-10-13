OVER 200 MILLION LISTENERS: New Soundtrack Your Brand Study Conducted by MRC Data Discloses One of America's Biggest Music Sources

U.S. consumers collectively make 90.9 billion business visits a year as Americans return to hotels, bars, shops and more. 41% of consumers spend more time in a retail location if they are enjoying the music.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's fastest growing B2B music streaming service, Soundtrack Your Brand has partnered with MRC Data to conduct an unprecedented consumer analysis on the music listening habits in the United States. The result of the findings is that B2B music, music playing outside your headphones while out and about, now serves as one of the top music sources for Americans. According to the study, U.S. consumers collectively make 90.9 billion business visits each year, with each visit resulting in a potential touchpoint for music exposure, especially at regular businesses like grocery stores and fitness centers.

79 percent of respondents say they listen to music that’s being played when they visit an establishment, and listening to music they enjoy increases their enjoyment of their experience.

The new study reveals the potential for background music to reach 95 percent of U.S. adults. More importantly, 79 percent of respondents say they take notice of the music being played in the background, to varying degrees. So while 91 percent of the U.S. general population ages 13+ listen to music via streaming services, according to MRC Data's U.S. Music 360 2021, music played in businesses actually offers the biggest potential audience.

Across the country, 65 percent of respondents find it important for businesses to create an appealing atmosphere through music. The study supports the general notion that good music results in more listening, and more listening results in increased enjoyment. This intangible factor can positively influence consumers and their impression of the business. In bars, fitness centers and coffee shops, in particular, consumer respondents say it is important they enjoy the music being played. Music can lead 41 percent of respondents to spend more time in a business, and encourage 39 percent to come back again with 27 percent saying they are likely to become regulars.

Soundtrack Your Brand and MRC Data research findings include:

-Music has the ability to affect behavior like time and money spent. 41 percent of respondents say they will spend more time in a business if they enjoy the music and 21 percent of respondents say they are more likely to make more purchases.

-39 percent of respondents say listening to music they enjoy makes them more likely to return to a business, and 19 percent say they are more likely to recommend the same business to a friend.

-Music can give businesses a competitive edge, with 19 percent of respondents saying they are more likely to spend more time at a business where they are enjoying the atmosphere than a competing establishment with a less desirable atmosphere.

-Americans are avid music listeners with 94 percent of U.S. respondents saying they listen to music a few times a week and 70 percent saying they listen to music every day.

- Almost half (47 percent) of U.S. consumer respondents seek out emerging artists, highlighting an openness in music tastes and an opportunity to introduce music that may not be in their current playlists.

-73 percent of consumer respondents say they take action after they hear a song they like in a public space such as searching the lyrics or dusing a music discovery app.

"The insights uncovered demonstrate the power of background music in engaging consumers, changing perceptions of businesses," said Helena Kosinski, Vice President at MRC Data. "And for the whole industry provides not only a revenue stream but also a means of showcasing new music, which is crucial."

Regarding music licensing awareness, some ambiguity around music licensing remains but 60 percent of consumer respondents reported being at least "kind of" aware that there are implications of listening to unlicensed music in businesses. The majority of respondents agreed that they favor and are more likely to shop at an establishment that properly procures its music.

"For the longest time, we thought music discovery and exposure came from just our own listening habits and headphones," said Ola Sars, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Soundtrack Brand. "The digitization of the background music market provides a huge promotion and monetization opportunity for music creators and rights holders alike. They need to ask themselves where the data and royalties from millions of business accounts are, why the streaming royalty statements don't include usage data and royalties from the biggest brands and background music providers." Sars was named a 2021 International Power Player by Billboard Magazine.

Data for the MRC Data study was collected in August 2021 and was weighted to be representative of the U.S. census population, including age, gender, ethnicity and region. Interviews were conducted of over 2,500 U.S. consumers ages 18+ across key predetermined business segments.

To download highlights of the Background Music: The Untapped Promotional Avenue for Music report, click HERE .

About Soundtrack Your Brand

Soundtrack Your Brand helps thousands of businesses strengthen relationships with customers through music. By combining expert curation and world-class tech, Soundtrack Your Brand provides a beautiful all-in-one solution for streaming music to stores, hotels, restaurants, and other commercial settings. Founded in 2013 by Ola Sars as a joint effort with Spotify, Soundtrack Your Brand is the world's fastest-growing B2B music streaming service, working with iconic brands such as McDonald's, Lululemon, J Crew, Uniqlo, Joe & The Juice, Aesop, W Hotels. More at www.soundtrackyourbrand.com .

About MRC Data:

MRC Data is the most comprehensive global provider of data and analytics to the entertainment and music industry and consumers. Established in 2019 with the acquisition of Nielsen's music data analytics business, MRC Data services digital service providers (DSPs), labels, airplay, and music retailers. MRC Data's data powers the Billboard charts, the industry's most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. MRC Data products include Music Connect, BDSradio and Music360, which collectively capture and represent the most robust dataset related to music sales, performance, artist activity, and consumer engagement. MRC Data is part of P-MRC Data, a joint venture between MRC and Penske Media Corporation (PMC).

