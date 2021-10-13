More Than 50 Companies Modernizing Pharmacovigilance with Veeva Vault Safety Suite

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 50 organizations are adopting Veeva Vault Safety Suite applications to simplify case processing and management. A growing number of emerging biotechs and large enterprises, including a top 20 global pharmaceutical company, are bringing together pharmacovigilance data and content for real-time safety management.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

Organizations of all sizes are modernizing pharmacovigilance with the Vault Safety Suite to drive end-to-end processes through better collaboration. Sponsors and CROs benefit from easy access to information for seamless adverse event processing, while interactive reports and dashboards provide the visibility to identify delays and streamline reporting submissions to health authorities.

"More companies are adopting Veeva Vault Safety Suite applications to drive faster, more efficient case management," said Kelly Traverso, vice president, Veeva Vault Safety strategy. "Our customers view Veeva as a strategic partner, and we're committed to delivering advanced capabilities that make it easy to keep up with evolving regulations and changing market dynamics."

Veeva continues to bring innovations to market that simplify pharmacovigilance processes. Over the last year, Veeva has added new capabilities, including MedDRA multilingual browser, multi-case E2B import, and local language to English intake.

The Veeva Vault Safety Suite includes Veeva Vault Safety and Veeva Vault SafetyDocs to manage end-to-end drug safety processes.

Attend Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect on October 14, 2021 to hear how Clinlogix, a NAMSA company, is leveraging a modern safety solution to improve CRO and sponsor partnerships and Valiance's best practices for managing safety data migrations. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Safety, visit: veeva.com/VaultSafety

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems