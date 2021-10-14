Local Listings
DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable December 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont)
About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

