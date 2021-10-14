Fetzer® Wine Flips Thanksgiving Script, Creates New #Friendsgiving Traditions

HOPLAND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetzer®, the iconic California vintner with the nation's #1 Gewürztraminer, has announced its biggest-ever Thanksgiving campaign ahead of the brand's key selling period. Developed with creative and media agency Cutwater, "Here's to #Friendsgiving" offers a 2021 take on Fetzer's traditional Thanksgiving campaigns, as America's most diverse generation yet comes to the table with new ways to connect – and new foods to favorite – this holiday.

The campaign draws inspiration from the reality that this year's Thanksgivings will look different, amidst a time of ongoing social distancing and shifting cultural norms. Many of us are creatively reconsidering how we celebrate and forge connection, and the kind of cuisine we bring to the table. Representing a historic cohort of backgrounds and ethnicities, Millennials in particular are looking to change up tradition with cooking and customs of their choosing come November.

Fetzer's new campaign highlights the possibilities this moment affords, offering a suite of assets underscoring the beauty of celebrating differently—be it with a meat-free Thanksgiving, a socially distanced potluck with friends, or any other inspired riff on the traditional occasion.

"The Fetzer brand was founded more than 50 years ago on the idea that it should be easy to enjoy a great-quality bottle of wine with a meal. While we still make good on that promise, we're taking a page from our consumers and reconsidering how this classic holiday looks, with one of our biggest investments ever in a holiday campaign," said Rachel Newman, Vice President of Marketing for Fetzer.

The 360-degree "Here's to #Friendsgiving" campaign will come to life across the U.S. beginning November 1, delivering a coordinated mix of social media programming, digital ads, influencer activations and consumer sweepstake at point of sale (POS) to drive home the message that Thanksgiving is what you make of it. To that end, engaging POS asking "What will you bring to the table?" will invite consumers to define their own traditions, and share them on social media.

Ensuring continuity with broader marketing initiatives, the campaign name itself is a seasonal, social take on the brand's year-round tagline, "Here's to Tomorrow."

More than two-thirds of Millennials, a key audience for Fetzer, are concerned about consuming healthy foods, and fully 45% are likely to consider a meat-free Thanksgiving this year.i A historically diverse cohort, they are purchasing and preparing a more diverse array of foods than any preceding group of Americans. Campaign visuals highlight these trends.

"Our inherent drive to connect can't be confined to a particular definition of tradition. Even during a time of significant change like this year, connection – and the ways we create it – is the great equalizer and ties us all together. This campaign looks to celebrate that and is part of the long history of tradition around the table that Fetzer stands for, seen in a new light," said Hilary Butler, Sr. Brand Manager for Fetzer.

About Fetzer

Part of the largest certified B Corp winery in the U.S., Fetzer is building a better tomorrow by making quality wines with a conscience and putting people and planet first. Embodying the B Corp ethos to use business as a force for good, Fetzer crafts delicious, go-to wines that minimize environmental impacts and elevate social responsibility. Winemaker Margaret Leonardi—the first woman to lead winemaking for Fetzer in its 50-plus-year history—balances a thirst for innovation with a dedication to quality in every glass of Fetzer wine. Her acclaimed collection of any-occasion offerings includes the #1 Gewürztraminer in the U.S., a beloved California Chardonnay, a trio of bright whites—Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Riesling—a richly textured Merlot and a bold Cabernet Sauvignon. Every sip is a step toward a more sustainable future. Learn more at fetzer.com.

