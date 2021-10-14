Level Agency Certified as Great Place to Work This digital marketing shop is redefining agency culture.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Agency received a Great Place to Work® certification for the second year in a row. One of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Pittsburgh region, the agency saw exceptional rankings from nationally distributed staff.

Overall, Level achieved a 98% rating, vs. a national average of 59%. The agency's focus on employee satisfaction is all part of a larger strategy to redefine the firm's work experience, according to managing partners Patrick Patterson and Patrick Van Gorder.

"Our culture prizes professional growth, client performance, and work-life balance," they said in a joint statement. "We mean that. In a competitive landscape, our 'Test. Learn. Grow.' framework delivers on client business goals. We achieve this through a structure that develops the very best talent and a DEI framework that creates a welcoming environment where everyone can excel."

The agency's innovative onboarding process dedicates a special projects team to training and development. Driven, in part, by this focus on culture, Level Agency saw 35% revenue growth in 2020.

Other key results from the Great Place to Work® survey include:

100% of employees agreed that "agency management is ethical and honest"

100% of employees agreed that "people are given a lot of responsibility"

100% of employees agreed that "management trusts people to do a good job"

