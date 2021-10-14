Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking

Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Begins To See Significant Increases As Foreclosure Moratorium Is Lifted

Average Time to Foreclose Nationwide Increases 11 Percent From a Year Ago; U.S. Foreclosure Starts Increase 67 Percent From a Year Ago
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, licensor of the nation's most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac (www.realtytrac.com), the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, released its Q3 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 45,517 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 34 percent from the previous quarter and 68 percent from a year ago.

Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)
Powering Innovation with Property Data (PRNewsfoto/ATTOM Data Solutions)

The report also shows there were a total of 19,609 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in September 2021, up 24 percent from the previous month and up 102 percent from September 2020.

"Despite the increased level of foreclosure activity in September, we're still far below historically normal numbers," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, an ATTOM company. "September foreclosure actions were almost 70 percent lower than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in September of 2019, and Q3 foreclosure activity was 60 percent lower than the same quarter that year. Even with similar increases in foreclosures over the next few months, we'll end the year significantly below what we'd see in a normal housing market."

Foreclosure starts jump up nationwide
Lenders started the foreclosure process on 25,209 U.S. properties in Q3 2021, up 32 percent from the previous quarter and up 67 percent from a year ago — the first double digit quarterly percent increase since 2014.

U.S. Foreclosure Starts

States that posted the greatest number of foreclosure starts in Q3 2021, included California (3,434 foreclosure starts); Texas (2,827 foreclosure starts); Florida (2,546 foreclosure starts); New York (1,363 foreclosure starts); and Illinois (1,362 foreclosure starts).

Among the 220 metropolitan statistical areas analyzed in the report those that posted the greatest number of foreclosure starts in Q3 2021, included New York, New York (1,456 foreclosure starts); Chicago, Illinois (1,122 foreclosure starts); Los Angeles, California (1,102 foreclosure starts); Miami, Florida (992 foreclosure starts); and Houston, Texas (866 foreclosure starts).

Counter to the national trend of quarterly increases, among those metropolitan areas with a population greater than one million that saw a decline in foreclosure starts in Q3 2021 were Charlotte, North Carolina (down 32 percent); Portland, Oregon (down 26 percent); Rochester, New York (down 17 percent); San Jose, California (down 13 percent); and Hartford, Connecticut (down 6 percent).

"So far the government and the mortgage industry have worked together to do an extraordinary job of preventing millions of unnecessary foreclosures using the foreclosure moratorium and mortgage forbearance program," Sharga added. "But there are hundreds of thousands of borrowers scheduled to exit forbearance in the next two months, and it's possible that we might see a higher percentage of those borrowers default on their loans."

Highest foreclosure rates in Nevada, Illinois and Delaware
Nationwide one in every 3,019 properties had a foreclosure filing in Q3 2021. States with the highest foreclosure rates in Q3 2021 were Nevada (one in every 1,463 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Illinois (one in every 1,465); Delaware (one in every 1,515); New Jersey (one in every 1,667); and Florida (one in every 1,743).

Among 220 metropolitan statistical areas analyzed in the report, those with the highest foreclosure rates in Q3 2021 were Atlantic City, New Jersey (one in every 709 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Peoria, Illinois (one in every 754); Bakersfield, CA (one in every 923); Cleveland, Ohio (one in every 936); and Las Vegas, Nevada (one in every 1,167).

Bank repossessions increase nationwide
Lenders repossessed 7,574 U.S. properties through foreclosure (REO) in Q3 2021, up 22 percent from the previous quarter and up 46 percent from a year ago the first quarterly increase since Q1 2016.

U.S. Completed Foreclosures (REOs)

States that posted the largest number of completed foreclosures in Q3 2021, included Illinois (965 REOs); Florida (564 REOs); Pennsylvania (480 REOs); Michigan (401 REOs); and New York (370 REOs).

Average time to foreclose increases 11 percent from last year
Properties foreclosed in Q3 2021 had been in the foreclosure process an average of 924 days, up slightly from 922 days in the previous quarter but up 11 percent from 830 days in Q3 2020.

Average Days to Complete Foreclosure

States with the longest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q3 2021 were Hawaii (2,070 days); Nevada (1,989 days); Kansas (1,901 days); New York (1,659 days); and Washington (1,611 days).

States with the shortest average foreclosure timelines for homes foreclosed in Q3 2021 were Montana (94 days); Wyoming (102 days); Mississippi (133 days); Missouri (213 days); and Virginia (272 days).

September 2021 Foreclosure Activity High-Level Takeaways

  • Nationwide in September 2021 one in every 7,008 properties had a foreclosure filing.
  • States with the highest foreclosure rates in September 2021 were Florida (one in every 3,276 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Illinois (one in every 3,508 housing units); Delaware (one in every 3,834 housing units); Nevada (one in every 4,009 housing units); and New Jersey (one in every 4,487 housing units).
  • 10,289 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in September 2021, up 23 percent from the previous month and up 106 percent from a year ago.
  • Lenders completed the foreclosure process on 2,682 U.S. properties in September 2021, up 8 percent from the previous month and up 33 percent from a year ago.

U.S. Foreclosure Market Data by State – Q3 2021

Rate Rank

State Name

Total Properties with Filings

1/every X HU (Foreclosure Rate)

%∆ Q2 2021

%∆ Q3 2020


U.S.

45,517

3,019

34.02

68.48

14

Alabama

727

3,102

-7.87

64.00

23

Alaska

82

3,837

20.61

56.62

34

Arizona

556

5,402

36.21

92.68

39

Arkansas

237

5,782

31.39

62.96

9

California

6,111

2,320

112.35

143.92

42

Colorado

361

6,611

25.73

86.65

10

Connecticut

601

2,524

41.58

132.52

3

Delaware

286

1,515

52.94

188.89


District of Columbia

26

12,122

38.19

106.91

5

Florida

5,421

1,743

-0.56

20.04

16

Georgia

1,252

3,421

45.16

136.84

24

Hawaii

135

4,020

68.97

58.06

43

Idaho

98

7,384

40.14

107.43

2

Illinois

3,659

1,465

34.36

151.31

7

Indiana

1,435

2,012

21.85

28.46

12

Iowa

474

2,947

306.02

98.24

22

Kansas

337

3,778

-7.56

-33.73

40

Kentucky

330

6,012

6.32

16.26

20

Louisiana

572

3,601

2.93

1.44

17

Maine

211

3,520

60.81

27.38

11

Maryland

870

2,814

16.90

700.00

28

Massachusetts

664

4,363

108.23

226.10

30

Michigan

1,037

4,432

65.13

142.59

41

Minnesota

393

6,204

19.12

0.00

35

Mississippi

243

5,444

26.79

48.60

25

Missouri

691

4,038

9.68

25.93

47

Montana

34

15,005

-12.71

10.75

44

Nebraska

103

8,131

13.25

1,055.41

1

Nevada

855

1,463

31.03

67.65

36

New Hampshire

114

5,568

36.67

99.36

4

New Jersey

2,169

1,667

31.20

1.32

13

New Mexico

307

3,055

40.86

72.51

26

New York

2,058

4,044

21.87

30.47

19

North Carolina

1,293

3,579

55.56

180.00

46

North Dakota

28

13,324

24.19

82.32

6

Ohio

2,598

2,002

22.43

16.29

21

Oklahoma

464

3,732

-44.39

75.38

48

Oregon

114

15,517

16.42

23.68

31

Pennsylvania

1,269

4,486

9.68

21.43

32

Rhode Island

102

4,592

17.25

12.02

8

South Carolina

1,081

2,115

-19.05

88.89

50

South Dakota

17

22,857

104.97

48.52

27

Tennessee

701

4,228

54.26

39.19

18

Texas

3,076

3,556

67.39

48.08

33

Utah

231

4,706

158.33

675.00

45

Vermont

31

10,806

45.07

17.49

38

Virginia

618

5,686

69.23

252.56

37

Washington

550

5,648

-24.53

60.00

49

West Virginia

40

22,305

55.91

91.30

15

Wisconsin

792

3,402

34.04

85.29

29

Wyoming

63

4,394

-7.87

64.00

Report Methodology
The ATTOM U.S. Foreclosure Market Report provides a count of the total number of properties with at least one foreclosure filing entered into the ATTOM Data Warehouse during the month and quarter. Some foreclosure filings entered into the database during the quarter may have been recorded in the previous quarter. Data is collected from more than 3,000 counties nationwide, and those counties account for more than 99 percent of the U.S. population. ATTOM's report incorporates documents filed in all three phases of foreclosure: Default — Notice of Default (NOD) and Lis Pendens (LIS); Auction — Notice of Trustee Sale and Notice of Foreclosure Sale (NTS and NFS); and Real Estate Owned, or REO properties (that have been foreclosed on and repurchased by a bank). For the annual, midyear and quarterly reports, if more than one type of foreclosure document is received for a property during the timeframe, only the most recent filing is counted in the report. The annual, midyear, quarterly and monthly reports all check if the same type of document was filed against a property previously. If so, and if that previous filing occurred within the estimated foreclosure timeframe for the state where the property is located, the report does not count the property in the current year, quarter or month.

Interested in finding out more about our pre-foreclosure and foreclosure data?

Contact ATTOM for Foreclosure Data Licensing Details.
Visit RealtyTrac.com for Foreclosure Search and Listings.

About ATTOM
ATTOM provides foreclosure data licenses that can power various enterprise industries including real estate, insurance, marketing, government, mortgage and more. ATTOM multi-sources from 3,000 counties property tax, deed, mortgage, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population.

About RealtyTrac (Powered by ATTOM's Property Data) 
RealtyTrac.com is the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, helping individual investors and real estate agents looking to gain a competitive edge in the distressed market. Realtytrac.com enables real estate professionals the ability to find, analyze and invest in residential properties.

Media Contact:
Christine Stricker
949.748.8428
christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:
949.502.8313
datareports@attomdata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q3-2021-us-foreclosure-activity-begins-to-see-significant-increases-as-foreclosure-moratorium-is-lifted-301399980.html

SOURCE ATTOM

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.