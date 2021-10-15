John Hancock Investment Management announces Dr. Hassell McClellan named Trustee of the Year at Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today that Dr. Hassell McClellan, chairperson of the board of trustees, John Hancock Group of Funds Board, was awarded Trustee of the Year by Fund Intelligence at its annual Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards. The ceremony was held virtually on October 14, 2021.

John Hancock Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/John Hancock Investment Management)

Fund Intelligence's Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards honor fund management professionals and firms for achievements in leadership, marketing, governance, and performance contributions to the industry.1 Dr. McClellan is recognized as Trustee of the Year for working in the best interests of shareholders through the execution of operations and policies and by providing overall leadership to the John Hancock Group of Funds Board. Of note, is his personal passion and commitment to enhancing the Board of John Hancock Funds' innovative and strategic use of technology and John Hancock Investment Management's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, which have made positive impacts on the company's DEI journey and board performance during his tenure.

"I consider Hassell to be a mentor who has helped the John Hancock Group of Funds Board navigate funds management throughout much of the 21st century - through the great recession, fee wars, consolidations - and now the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and head of wealth and asset management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "The environment has been challenging and complex but through the years there has never been a moment where Hassell has not been thinking deeply about our shareholders and our funds. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor and recognition of his leadership."

"I am deeply honored to have been selected by the judges and the Fund Intelligence and Pageant family for this recognition and award," said Dr. McClellan. "I have found the role of trustee to be extraordinarily impactful and I continue to be inspired by the intellect, commitment and professionalism of all of my fellow trustees. It is truly their support and collaboration, along with outstanding management teams, that make serving as a trustee and driving results for our shareholders such a rewarding experience."

Dr. McClellan has served as an independent board member of the John Hancock Group of Funds Board since 2005 and was named chairperson of the board of trustees in 2017. He was a professor of finance and policy and associate dean at Boston College's Wallace E. Carroll School of Management and has been a director of both public and privately held companies. Dr. McClellan specializes in strategic management and has a Doctor of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from Fisk University. He's authored several articles and case studies, as well as a book on the banking industry, Managing One-Bank Holding Companies.

1. Trustee of the Year is awarded to directors who serve on boards that oversee more than $30bn in assets for outstanding accomplishments working with their own board or with the mutual fund industry in general. Accomplishments could include but are not limited to industry leadership, individual fund leadership, strong governance credentials and innovation. https://www.mutualfundindustryawards.com/page/1947427/winners-2021

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD$1.0 trillion (US$834 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC is the principal underwriter and wholesale distribution broker dealer for the John Hancock mutual funds. Member FINRA, SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED. MAY LOSE VALUE. NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

© 2021 John Hancock. All rights reserved.

Dr. Hassell McClellan, chairperson of the board of trustees, John Hancock Group of Funds Board (CNW Group/John Hancock Investment Management)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management