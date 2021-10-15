Reworked Announces Its First Employee Experience Leader of the Year

This inaugural award honors the individual who exemplifies the crafting of a superior employee experience strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworked, a leading native digital publication by Simpler Media Group that covers the r/evolution of work, announced the winner of its inaugural Employee Experience Leader of the Year award. The award recognizes the important work of senior leaders responsible for improving the employee experience.

The first winner of Reworked's Employee Experience Leader of the Year award recognizes Tom Dewaele, Vice President and Global Head of Employee Experience, Unilever.

Tom's contribution and commitment to improving the employee experience at Unilever helped to create a more positive and employee-centric workplace culture. Employee experience (EX) is the sum total of the elements, including workplace programs, management processes, technology and culture, that foster a positive and engaging workplace experience for an employee. EX continues to gain momentum as the evidence for its positive impact on business outcomes mount. Results of a positive employee experience include higher workforce productivity, job satisfaction and employee engagement, among other outcomes.

Honorable mentions go to the following finalists:

Debbie Connelly , Chief People Officer & SVP, HR, Hyland

Nora Osman , Associate VP, IT, Montefiore IT

Nicole Tate-Pappas , Director of Experience Management, Palo Alto Networks

Michelle Dupont , VP of HR, Finning

Eligible candidates were senior leaders who had been in their current role for at least one year. Judging was done by a panel of editors, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Mike Prokopeak, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

All winners were honored through a virtual awards ceremony at Reworked's Digital Workplace Experience event, which took place Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

About Simpler Media Group Inc.:

Publishing

SMG is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a 3 million+ strong community of global digital business leaders.

Our flagship publication, CMSWire, is complemented by our Reworked publication and our Digital Experience Summit and Digital Workplace Experience conference series. Our research division produces a range of annual state of the industry reports, quarterly market segment guides and a range of focused industry insights briefs. We offer performance marketing, custom research, content development and custom event production services directly to our clients.

Our Mission: Advance the careers of our members via top-tier knowledge and networking.

Media Contact: Brad Schlachter, bschlachter@simplermedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Simpler Media Group