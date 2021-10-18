Milestones during the pandemic included U.S. FDA approvals, strides in patient access and enhanced value through solution-driven approaches

Bracco Celebrates Personalized and Precision Medicine Innovations at RSNA 2021 Milestones during the pandemic included U.S. FDA approvals, strides in patient access and enhanced value through solution-driven approaches

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, today announces diagnostic imaging, contrast media and informatics achievements that are propelling personalized and precision medicine forward while demonstrating understanding of the community's needs today. Innovations will be featured at the Bracco booth (#1129 South Hall Level 3) during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting being held November 28 to December 2.

"Virtual opportunities abounded in the last year, but we're thrilled to be in-person at this year's RSNA to nurture connections and demonstrate our continued commitment to the imaging community. The pandemic—and the radiology community's response to it—has undeniably inspired us in our commitment to provide our customers and business partners with the best tools possible to help improve patients' lives," said Cosimo DePinto, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "The future of radiology is more interconnected and personalized than ever, and we're looking to the future to ensure that the challenges radiology professionals face and the insights they share are what drives our solutions."

Achieved since RSNA 2020, the following Bracco milestones aim to help advance personalized, value-based care for radiology:

Secured two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, one aiming to help our youngest patients, and the other to increase efficiencies and reduce waste

Established a key partnership aimed at improving patient access to cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in more diverse patient care sites, including at the community level

Sponsored a new mentorship program with a renowned imaging society aimed at supporting the academic and professional development of imaging professionals throughout their careers

Enhanced workflows, boosted productivity and promoted patient-centric care for the radiology community with the largest integrated portfolio of contrast, injectors and informatics solutions that span the diagnostic continuum

Visit the Bracco booth (#1129, South Hall Level 3) and follow along on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider, headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea.

Bracco Imaging's manufacturing plants operate in full compliance with the best practices and sustainable eco-friendly production processes. Manufacturing sites are based in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, China, Japan, and the USA.

Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are located in three centers based in Italy, Switzerland and the USA. To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bracco Diagnostics Inc.