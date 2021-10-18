Luminex Announces Initial Tarqui Drill Results and BHP Work Plan

Highlights:

TARQ1D: 685 metres from surface grading 0.19% copper and 18 ppm molybdenum; including 186 metres at 0.29% copper and 11 ppm molybdenum from surface

TARQ2D: 635 metres grading 0.16% copper and 62 ppm molybdenum from 56 metres

TARQ3D: 690 metres of mineralization over 704 metres; 380 metres of 0.15% copper and 20 ppm molybdenum from 36 metres

BHP has stated it intends to drill an additional 5,000 metres at Tarqui in their fiscal year 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to release drill results from the 100% owned Tarqui project that BHP is earning into and operating; see July 15, 2019 news release for details. Three holes for a total of 2,081 metres have been completed at the project. The BHP FY2022 plan includes a further 5,000m of drilling, which has begun. Additionally, BHP has stated it intends to continue the geological, geochemical and geophysical reconnaissance throughout the Tarqui 1 and Tarqui 2 concessions.

The initial drill program was completed after geological mapping, rock and soil sampling (>2,000 samples) and the completion of an airborne VTEM and magnetic survey. Holes TARQ1D to TARQ3D from the FY2021 campaign were drilled to test a porphyry copper target on the property. The drill program targeted a copper-molybdenum soil and rock chip anomaly and attendant resistivity and magnetic anomalies at depth. Intercepts from holes TARQ1D to TARQ3D are summarized below in Table 1.

Table 1: Drill hole results.

Hole Azimuth / Dip

(degrees) /

Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Copper

(%) Molybdenum

(ppm) TARQ1D 0° / 90° / 685 0 685 TD 685 0.19 17.6 Including

0 186 186 0.29 10.5













TARQ2D 0° / 65° / 691 56 238 182 0.15 18.9 And

250 691 TD 441 0.16 81.8













TARQ3D 90° / 55° / 704 36 416 380 0.15 19.8 And

430 704 TD 274 0.15 20.0

Note: Intervals calculated using a lower limit of 0.1% copper with a maximum inclusion of 5 samples (10 metres) below cut-off grade.

Figure 1: Drill hole locations and soil geochemistry

Figure 1: Drill hole locations and soil geochemistry (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.)

TARQ1D intercepted from surface a potassic-altered granodiorite stock intruded by minor porphyry dikes with lesser propylitic alteration and patchy clay. Copper oxides dominate shallow levels transitioning to chalcopyrite and molybdenite in quartz veining.

TARQ2D intercepted overburden to 56m and below that a clay-altered granodiorite stock cut by porphyry dikes, with potassic alteration that increases with depth. Copper oxide transitions to chalcopyrite and molybdenite within quartz veining below 56m.

TARQ3D intercepted clay-altered granodiorite with minor porphyry dikes, transitioning to potassic alteration at depth with chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization.

The style of alteration, mineralization, and veining with long intercepts of copper mineralization confirm the discovery of a previously unrecognized porphyry copper deposit in the Jurassic copper-gold porphyry belt of Ecuador.

Quality Assurance

All sample assay results include the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at BHP's core handling facility. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Laboratories ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Quito – Ecuador with pulp samples sent to ALS laboratory in Lima – Peru for analysis. All samples are analysed for Au-AA24 fire assay, ME-MS81 REE and trace elements using lithium metaborate fusion followed by ICP-MS and ME-MS61 multi elements using 4-acid followed by ICP-MS.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

