Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leader in healthcare navigation, today announced that Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant, chief financial officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

press@castlighthealth.com

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

ir@castlighthealth.com

443-213-0500

