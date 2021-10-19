Digi-Key Introduces "Supply Chain Transformed" Video Series

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, today released "Supply Chain Transformed," a new video series that follows the journey of components across the supply chain as they are integrated and incorporated into next-generation asset monitoring and tracking systems.

Digi-Key has launched a three-part video series called “Supply Chain Transformed” with ADI and Molex.

Sponsored by Analog Devices, Inc., and Molex, the three-part video series produced by Supplyframe highlights the stops a product makes throughout its route from design to production, including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, shipping and more. With so many eyes on the global supply chain this year, it's more important than ever for accessible, automated monitoring and tracking to be available to everyone.

"Sensors are essential to tracking products through the supply chain and are increasingly becoming smarter and better connected," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key is committed to enabling the development of next-generation monitoring solutions that transform the supply chain in order to help the world operate faster and more effectively."

The first of three videos in the series, "Components at the Source," is now live on Digi-Key's website. The episode will focus on how inventory is tracked throughout a warehouse, as well as emerging technologies like indoor positioning, robots/cobots and more.

The second video, entitled "The Product Journey," will be released in early November. This episode will follow a product through its journey from origin to destination, and explore the technologies used to optimize routes, manage fleets of vehicles and track assets.

The third video, "Next Generation Production," will showcase the wide variety of monitoring solutions available to ensure the security, safety and reliability of workers products, such as temperature monitoring, condition-based monitoring, the use of blockchain in supply chain management and more. The episode will be available in December.

"If we are to sustainably scale a resilient and secure supply chain that delivers on the projected growth of eCommerce, it must be highly automated," said Donnacha O'Riordan, director, connected motion and robotics for Analog Devices. "Cobots and autonomous mobile robots will be at the heart of that automation. At ADI our DNA is in the precision technologies that bridge the physical and digital worlds. These are the technologies that enable humans and machines to collaborate."

"Molex is pleased to once again collaborate with Digi-Key on the development of rich content that addresses very real and relevant issues for our customers," said Fred Bell, vice president of global distribution for Molex. "As a leading provider of integrated electronic solutions and manufacturer for all major industries we are able to leverage a long history of addressing supply chain issues to help provide guidance in this particularly challenging time."

To watch the video series and learn how Digi-Key is transforming the supply chain, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics