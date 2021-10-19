Heritage Home Service and XOi announce partnership renewal, expanding relationship to help contractors meet labor shortage challenges Top full service contractor enhances partnership with curb-to-curb technician enablement solution, delivering unique knowledge base and training resources to service providers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Home Service , the leading full-service residential plumbing, heating, cooling and electric services provider for New Hampshire and Massachusetts, announces the renewal and expansion of its partnership with XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, to help contractors bridge the critical skilled trades labor gap.

XOi’s curb-to-curb technician enablement solution and Heritage Home Service’s customer-focused workflows and training resources together deliver greater value and technician enablement solutions to field service specialists.

"As a visually intelligent enablement solution for our teams, XOi has supported Heritage's commitment to our customers by enhancing and improving our overall service," said Mike Stewart, Training and Development Manager of Heritage Home Service. "Powered by XOi's advanced visual documentation capability and detailed job overviews, we're delivering unparalleled transparency, validation of work, quality control and efficiency to our customers. And now, by expanding this relationship and sharing our proven standardized workflows and visual training tools, XOi is empowering other contractors throughout their ecosystem to achieve the same results."

XOi's cutting-edge data-driven AR technology solution equips technicians across the field service industries with essential tools to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data. Heritage Home Service has renewed and increased their level partnership with XOi to build deeper and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity.

By making its unique full-service application of XOi available throughout the XOi ecosystem, Heritage is empowering other contractors with data-science information and analysis crucial to effective workflow management during the ongoing labor shortage.

"Addressing the chronic skilled labor gap has driven our innovation," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Heritage Home Service has embraced our technology to maximize their operational efficiency, and the decision to build upon this relationship and share their knowledge and insights demonstrates our shared commitment to helping the industry meet and overcome this challenge."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io/ .

