Imvision further scales its market leading technology by appointing Itsik Mantin to its management team Cyber security veteran Itsik Mantin, previously Imperva lead Scientist, brings with him extensive experience to drive market leading insights in the API first era

TEL AVIV, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imvision, a market leader in full lifecycle API security technology for enterprises, is announcing today the addition of Itsik Mantin to its management team as VP, AppSec Evangelist. Itsik previously held various prominent leadership positions at security firms, and will enable Imvision to further provide its clients with market leading security insights and solutions to meet the ever changing challenges in an API first era.

Mantin will collaborate closely with the Imvision data science, engineering, product, research and marketing teams to integrate data-driven insights into the next generation of capabilities for the company's Full Lifecycle API Security platform, and externally to generate awareness around the growing new API security market category.

"The Imvision team has been exceptional in taking an innovative technology and turning it into a highly efficient solution that is used successfully to provide full lifecycle API security in enterprises worldwide and across various industries," said Itsik Mantin . "With integrated security controls at every step of the API lifecycle, Imvision helps security teams better partner with developers, keep up with the pace of change and manage risks more effectively — elevating security from a bottleneck to a key business enabler. I am very excited to join the Imvision team"

With over 20 years of experience and more than 25 patents, Itsik brings broad market expertise coupled with deep domain knowledge in cybersecurity. In his previous role at Imperva, Itsik drove the building of innovative security technologies, the research of AI/ML models for cyber security applications and took a leading role in Imperva thought leadership. Prior to Imperva, Itsik was an architect and researcher in the F5 Web Application Firewall (ASM) team, where he led innovation projects in web security and bot mitigation. He's a renowned speaker and thought leader at leading Cybersecurity and Data Science conferences.

"It's exciting to have Itsik join the Imvision team," said Sharon Mantin, Co-Founder and CEO Imvision. "Imvision and our customers will benefit greatly from Itsik's experience and knowledge of cybersecurity and research. Itsik's leadership will further strengthen the management team of Imvision, and we look forward to continue supporting enterprises worldwide transition towards full lifecycle API security."

About Imvision

At Imvision, we help enterprises open up without being vulnerable. It's about making sure that every interaction between people, businesses, and machines can be trusted.

Imvision's platform helps enterprise security leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, discover, test, detect and prevent API breaches. We help you automatically give every API the protection it deserves - at any scale, across the lifecycle.

By using NLP-based technology to analyze each API's unique dialogue and understand the application's behavior, security and development teams can stay ahead of attackers, focus on what really matters and minimize time-to-remediation.

For more information: https://www.imvision.ai/

