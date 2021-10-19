Sikich expands digital transformation capabilities with acquisition of enterprise software and cloud services consultancy

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today the acquisition of PA Group USA, an enterprise software and cloud services firm that implements and optimizes enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and manufacturing execution systems.

"As we continue to support manufacturers in their digital transformation journeys, PA Group USA will help us strengthen our capabilities in this key industry," said Jim Drumm, head of Sikich's technology team. "The addition of PA Group USA is another important step in our ongoing growth efforts, which, in the end, enhance our ability to address clients' evolving business needs."

A Microsoft Dynamics Gold Certified Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider, PA Group USA offers ERP, CRM and MES consulting, alongside business intelligence, marketing automation and cloud and IT infrastructure services.

"We're excited to join forces with a major industry player like Sikich," said Bradley Hanon, CEO of PA Group USA, who will join Sikich as a partner. "Our team and our clients will benefit from access to Sikich's deep bench of experts and wide range of digital transformation capabilities."

Sikich's national technology consultancy helps companies across industries – including life sciences, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in digital transformation , which includes cloud and emerging technologies, and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and robotic process automation.

Approximately 20 employees from PA Group USA will join Sikich and continue to work from their office in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The transaction is scheduled to close on Oct. 31.

