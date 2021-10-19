Paltel Selects Ribbon Connect for Seamless Microsoft Teams Voice Calling Capabilities

Delivers frictionless integration with customers' existing assets and accelerates migration to the cloud

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is providing Palestine Telecommunication Company (Paltel) with its Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service. The service enables Paltel to leverage Direct Routing to quickly and seamlessly add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communications (UC) platforms in the world with 250 million monthly active users.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

"Many of our business customers want to rapidly move to cloud communications and collaboration, and need help rationalizing their PBX investments and migrating business processes tied to their existing phone system," said Mahmoud Jallad, Paltel's Marketing Director. "Ribbon Connect is the ideal solution, enabling us to rapidly begin serving these Teams customers without making a major capital investment in our own network, getting delayed by significant staff training, or the need to design and build a new network. We're able to move fast to capture a new market and better serve our growing base of customers who want to replace their existing office phone system with Teams."

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines to Microsoft Teams. The solution is ideal for new Teams deployments and includes rich integration options that allow it to work in concert with existing PBX/phone systems. This gives organizations the option to operate some elements of a legacy system in parallel with Teams, allowing them to best manage existing investments or business processes until fully migrated.

The service runs globally in the Microsoft Azure cloud and includes a fully automated deployment process for both SIP trunks and Teams configuration that eliminates Microsoft PowerShell. It reduces multiple days of planning, configuration and deployment into a single button click, while delivering Ribbon's industry-leading security services. Offered as a per user, per month service, Ribbon Connect enables organizations of any type to scale up or down to match usage levels, including for seasonal workforce or business fluctuations in industries where demand and external factors impact workforce levels.

"We're pleased to continue growing our relationship with Paltel as it fulfills its mission of bringing innovative services to its customers," said Steve McCaffery, EVP APAC and EMEA Sales, Ribbon.

About Paltel

Paltel is the leading Telecommunications company in Palestine, providing the latest technology and solutions for both residential and business segments. Paltel's mission is to serve the needs of its subscribers locally and internationally by delivering state-of-the-art services and keeping up with the rapidly changing technologies in the field of telecommunication industry.

As Paltel continues to break new grounds and offer new services, it focuses on delivering those services with high integrity and best customer support; emphasizing the value and mission it promises its subscribers.

Paltel offers a range of services such as Internet and fixed line services, business Internet services, data communications, and value-added services.

Paltel's commitment to the community extends beyond the products and services it offers, as it constantly looks for new, innovative ways to help its subscribers create the change they wish to see in the future and find new solutions that help people "change tomorrow".

Following the high demand worldwide of data center services, Paltel entered the future world of IT and built the infrastructure of tomorrow by launching the latest Data Center in the region located in Al-Bireh; it is the Company's second state-of-the-art data center to date. Paltel data center is equipped with the latest technologies meeting the highest standards. With its stable network architecture, reliable fiber transmission paths and highly secured environment, the Data Center is built to host billions of pieces of data and offer innovative business communications solutions and ICT services. To learn more, visit paltel.ps.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations





APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Tom Berry





Catherine Berthier +1 (978) 614-8050





+1 (646) 741-1974 tom.berry@rbbn.com





cberthier@rbbn.com









North American Press





Analyst Relations Dennis Watson





Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224





+1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com





mcooper@rbbn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.