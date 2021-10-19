Virtana Platform Now Available In AWS Marketplace New Offering Allows AWS Users To Quickly Identify, De-Risk, and Prioritize Workloads For An Optimized Move To Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, an AIOps observability company for hybrid cloud, announced the availability of Virtana Platform in AWS Marketplace. The digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Virtana Platform's delivery in AWS Marketplace gives Global 2000 enterprises the precise data-driven ability to identify, de-risk, and prioritize workloads, accelerating the migration of the right workloads at the right time in an optimized form to the cloud.

"With Virtana, we have a full cloud journey vision, from planning and migration and getting it all done right the first time all the way through, to optimizing cost savings and performance on an ongoing basis," said Bob McKay, Director of Operations at Perfect Image.

"We got a report highlighting potential savings that ranged from £300k, conservatively, up to £800k with a more aggressive stance," continued McKay. "That meant that based on just that subset we were going to get a return on investment of around ten to one."

Virtana Platform is a modern SaaS solution, built for modularity, scalability, and flexibility. The platform consists of several use case-specific modules, including:

Migrate: This module leverages the robust application discovery and granular workload profiling capabilities of the Observe agentless data collector. The solution provides a deep understanding of application dependencies, the associated infrastructure resource utilization, and a migration complexity analysis. Virtana Migrate enables 'workload to infrastructure' right-sizing, cloud 'instance' recommendations, and cross-cloud cost forecasting.

Optimize: This module provides ongoing cloud cost optimization with a unique focus on performance, risk, and cost—one customer reduced cloud costs by 30% after just 10 days. Virtana Optimize provides continuous bill analysis to alert on unexpected changes that drive up cloud spend, as well as a unified view of actionable saving recommendations. Its advanced 'What If' analysis engine delivers the ability to manage the balance between performance, risk, and cost through policy based right-sizing. In addition, the per-instance visibility into programmatic discounts, data transfer fees, and instance utilization provide a near real-time understanding of the true costs of your cloud entities.

"Access to Virtana Platform in AWS Marketplace provides customers with a scalable way to optimize and speed their cloud migrations," said Mona Chadha, Director, AWS Marketplace Category Management at AWS. "Customers can leverage on-prem application discovery and profiling, dependency mapping and migration planning, cloud right-sizing, and cost optimization at the touch of a button."

"At a time when all companies are being rushed to the cloud, having a partner to guide you there with pre-migration insight and post-migration optimization is crucial to getting the most bang for your buck in the shortest time frame," said Alex Thurber, CRO of Virtana. "The technology we're providing AWS customers through Marketplace—with rapid, customizable procurement options—is just the start of what we can do for enterprises on their digital transformation journey."

Virtana Platform is available now for all sized businesses. Visit the Virtana Platform AWS Marketplace profile to learn more.

About Virtana

Virtana delivers a unified observability platform for migrating, optimizing, and managing application workloads across public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Using artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) technologies, including machine learning and advanced data analytics, the cloud-agnostic Virtana Platform solves the most difficult challenges facing enterprises as they seek to leverage public clouds. The SaaS platform enables a "know before you go" approach by providing intelligent observability into which workloads to migrate. It also ensures that unexpected costs and performance degradation are avoided once workloads are operating in the cloud. With the Virtana Platform, enterprises can confidently speed cloud adoption and reduce cloud operating costs by simplifying management of their IT environments.

