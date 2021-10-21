Cambium Networks Wi-Fi Solutions Help Connect People to Their Heritage on Liberty Island The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation deploys indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi across the museum and Liberty Island

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc. has deployed Cambium Networks' indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access points to connect the more than 4 million people who visit Liberty Island and the Statue of Liberty Museum each year. The Wi-Fi network provides internet connectivity for both public access and employee access in the museum and around the island.

"The Wi-Fi network provides service for both visitors and staff as cell phone coverage is virtually nonexistent on the island," said Sherranette Tinapunan, the Foundation's IT Director. "The previous Wi-Fi system could not handle the daily network traffic generated by users. Today, Foundation employees use the Wi-Fi in their daily work, while up to 25,000 visitors per day, each with their own devices, use the network to make calls, stream videos, and send messages."

The Foundation works to preserve and honor two of the United States' greatest landmarks: the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. It strives to connect Americans to their heritage and works to foster appreciation for the story of American immigration. The network provides simple, secure access for network users and their guests so they can easily share their visit.

"While visiting the Statue of Liberty and the museum, guests have the ability to share their experiences with friends and families, even in real-time," said Bruce Miller, vice president of enterprise marketing, Cambium Networks. "Given the lack of internet alternatives on the island, reliability is top priority. Our indoor, outdoor, and high-density Wi-Fi solutions, optimized for latency sensitive applications like voice and video, provide an ideal combination of performance, capacity and flexibility to address the Foundation's needs."

"The devices that people bring with them are as diverse as the visitors," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Planning, Cambium Networks. "Many visitors do not know that there is no cell service on the island, and the Wi-Fi welcomes them. With XMS Cloud Management and EasyPass, people with laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearables are able to easily access the Wi-Fi and have an excellent experience."

Cambium Networks' 2-radio and high density 4-radio access points provide the coverage and capacity needed in the 21,000 square foot state of the art museum, plus outdoor coverage. EasyPass guest management streamlines and simplifies the end user connection experience and the registration process helps the Foundation keep in touch with its visitors.

Cambium Networks' wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through a global network of partners. Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

