Hopium and Saint-Gobain Sekurit sign a partnership to develop the car glazing of the Māchina

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The French manufacturer Hopium announces the signing of a partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, a world pioneer in the manufacturing of automotive glazing, to co-develop the glazing of the Hopium Māchina, its high-end hydrogen-powered sedan.

This new major industrial cooperation is part of the manufacturer's ambition to build the future of mobility, by bringing together pioneering companies around its project, true leaders in their sector, with recognized know-how and expertise.

Hopium intends to build on the experience of Saint-Gobain Sekurit to provide innovative solutions that combine design, safety, thermal and acoustic comfort, in order to create the best user experience possible on all of the vehicle's glass surfaces.

"We are proud to be able to collaborate with a major player in the French industrial heritage, as part of the development of the Hopium Māchina. We share with Saint-Gobain Sekurit's teams the same taste for innovation and the desire to explore future solutions to push the limits of technology. "

Olivier Lombard, CEO and founder of Hopium

"Saint-Gobain Sekurit is delighted to support Hopium, a French start-up committed to green mobility. Saint-Gobain is pursuing its objective of reducing the group's environmental impact, which is also reflected in solutions adapted to a more sustainable mobility. "

Tim Jurkowski, VP Sales, Marketing & Projects at Saint-Gobain Sekurit

The process, already underway between the two entities, should lead to the presentation, in 2022, of the first pre-industrialization vehicles of the Hopium Māchina.

About Hopium

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits.

With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen-powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field.

As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.

Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

Hopium (FR0014000U63 - MLHPI) is listed on Euronext Access+ and is eligible for PEA-PME.

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit

With more than 350 years of history, Saint-Gobain is one of the 100 most innovative groups in the world.

In the Mobility branch of the group, Saint-Gobain Sekurit creates innovative glazing systems that enhance experience on board, safety and sustainability.

As a trusted automotive partner, Saint-Gobain Sekurit makes every drive a great experience.

