Spartech Announces Kevin Wilson as Account Manager - Healthcare & Specialty Packaging

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Kevin Wilson has joined the Spartech team as Account Manager – Healthcare & Specialty Packaging.

(PRNewsfoto/Spartech)

In this role, Wilson will be responsible for managing client accounts to ensure the development and delivery of custom, plastics-based packaging solutions for Spartech business segments, including healthcare, specialty packaging, food and beverage, household and consumer goods.

Prior to joining Spartech, Wilson accrued over 15 years of technical experience in polymer films with expertise in healthcare and electronic packaging and has also earned Six Sigma Green Belt Certification. He has a proven background in: PVC films for the card and print markets; barrier films used in pharmaceutical and medical device packaging; and clean room contamination control products for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Wilson is a candidate for a Master of Science in Management from the Gies College of Business, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Bachelor of Arts, General Studies from Eastern Illinois University.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 16 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable and innovative products including UltraTuf™, Royalite®, Korad™, PreservaPak™, and Polycast®. https://spartech.com

Media Contact:

For Spartech

Sheldon Ripson

sheldon@spokemarketing.com

636-751-5733

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spartech