TransPerfect Leadership Greenlights Investment in Management Training Center

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Phil Shawe, and Chief Revenue Officer, Kevin Obarski, have officially signed off on property in Puerto Rico that will become the future home of TransPerfect's Management Learning Center.

The total investment of more than $30 million in the Puerto Rico-based facility signals the beginning of a new era for management training at TransPerfect. The center will be a hybrid of conference facilities and accommodations and will feature meeting space with state-of-the-art technology and connectivity. The primary goal of the center is to foster learning and team building in a retreat environment, making group training more frequent, personal, and effective.

The estimated project timeframe includes a Q1 2022 groundbreaking with a 12-month construction timeline. The company expects to hold its first meetings at the facility in 2023.

Paco Diaz of Luxury Collection Real Estate in San Juan served as the buyer's agent for the transaction with financing arranged through Oriental Bank and legal representation provided by Gilberto Maymi Perez.

Kevin Obarski, CRO at TransPerfect, remarked, "The strength of our culture is what defines TransPerfect. We've always invested heavily in face-to-face interactions between our employees, and those bonds are a big part of what has carried us to where we are today. This new facility takes that commitment to the next level."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe added, "There is just no substitute for bringing the staff together and training in a group environment. Helping our people achieve their full potential is the foundation of TransPerfect's success—and we look forward to hosting our team in the new Puerto Rico facility for years to come."

TransPerfect has grown 29% year-to-date in 2021, and recently surpassed the $1 billion mark in annual billed revenue. The company expects to hire hundreds of new employees in the years ahead, and the new learning center will support this growth. TransPerfect's Puerto Rico office has become a significant hub for technology and other operations, and the company is actively hiring in San Juan.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

