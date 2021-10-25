Aspen Dental To Provide Free Dental Care To Military Veterans On Saturday, November 6th Nearly 600 Aspen Dental Offices to Open their Doors for Annual Day of Service

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, nearly 600 Aspen Dental locations will open their doors on Saturday, November 6th to provide free care to military veterans across the country.

Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care at no cost for veterans to honor their service and break down barriers to care.

"The annual Day of Service is an incredibly rewarding day for dentists and teams throughout the Aspen Dental network," said Dr. Lauren McDonough, vice president of practice owner development at Aspen Dental Management, Inc. "It's our small way of giving back to our nation's veterans, who have given so much to all of us."

Since 2014, dentists and their teams from Aspen Dental-branded offices across the country have donated more than $22 million in dentistry services to more than 27,500 veterans and people in need though the company's Healthy Mouth Movement.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception – in fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. What's more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported increases in teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease, largely attributed to pandemic-related stress and changes in health habits.

How Veterans Can Schedule an Appointment

Plenty of appointments are still available. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental dentists and teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs to help get veterans out of pain, from fillings and extractions to hygiene and basic denture repairs.

For more information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.

About Aspen Dental Offices

The Aspen Dental network includes more than 930 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most. These independent practice owners expect to record six million patient visits in 2021, driven by a commitment to breaking down barriers to quality, affordable oral health care. Each dental care team offers patients a safe, welcoming, judgment-free environment to address their dental challenges, including comprehensive exams, cleanings, extractions, fillings, periodontal treatment, whitening, oral surgery, crown and bridge work, and denture services. For more information, visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

Working in partnership with independent practice owners and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

