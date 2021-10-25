Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González represents Mexico at International Chamber of Commerce forum advancing fight against climate change Banking leader to share Banorte's sustainability practices, renew call for private sector commitment of net-zero emissions economy

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlos Hank González, chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, will be the sole Mexican representative participating Tuesday in an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) virtual summit to rally business support for strong climate action.

As head of one of the country's largest financial groups, he plans to provide key insights based on successful sustainability practices at Banorte that are helping lead economic recovery and growth amid the climate crisis.

Banorte is the second largest bank in the Mexican financial system. It has consolidated its position as one of the most profitable banks in Mexico, recognized for its solid fundamentals by reporting good asset quality and strong level of capitalization.

"As the ICC rightly has declared, climate action is everyone's business," Carlos Hank González said. "Banorte has been a pioneer in Mexico in implementing a social and environmental risk management system that evaluates risks and possible impacts on the environment and communities before financing projects. It's the kind of bold initiative businesses should be encouraged to adopt to help mitigate climate risks and generate a positive impact for people and nature."

The goal of the ICC's "Global Leaders for Climate Action" forum is to set high-level private sector priorities for climate action, capable of injecting renewed energy into the negotiations at COP26, the major United Nations meeting on global warming that begins later this month in Glasgow.

Carlos Hank González is the only Mexican representative on the ICC panel of 19 international chief executives, business leaders and policymakers. Considered the global voice of business, ICC is the institutional representative of 45 million companies worldwide, seeking to raise business ambition to keep the average global temperature from increasing 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The ICC, in inviting the Banorte chairman and other leaders, called private sector support vital, saying climate action will require economic transformations and a significant shift in financial markets to meet the imperatives of long-term sustainability and environmental preservation.

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO will moderate the remote roundtable. Scheduled speakers include the COP President Designate Alok Sharma and the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa.

In recent years, Carlos Hank González has prioritized sustainability across Banorte's business development and innovations. An ESG champion, he has focused on strategies and operations to generate value for all stakeholders while ensuring efforts are environmentally forward.

In April, Banorte became a founding signatory of the Net Zero Banking Alliance, convened by the United Nations' Environment Program Finance Initiative. Earlier this year, Banorte endorsed the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, an initiative to help financial services and other industries more closely assess nature-related risks and opportunities. In 2019, Carlos Hank González was the only Mexican banker as a founding signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking presented at the UN headquarters.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and companies through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurer, pension, leasing and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and the remittance company Uniteller. It also integrates the largest retirement savings fund in the country by asset management. Grupo Financiero Banorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 31,000 employees, more than 1,100 branches and 9,500 ATMs.

