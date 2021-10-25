Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Achieve Agility and Decision Automation with Sapiens Decision

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies (GUARD), a national Property & Casualty insurer, has achieved important benefits thanks to Sapiens Decision's business logic management tools. GUARD started by moving selection and pricing guidelines for perils in their Business Owner Policy lines to achieve greater real-time service, consistency and change management control.

"I am excited to share that shortly after going live we are seeing clear benefits. Sapiens Decision accelerates the submission-to-quote time by enabling rapid decisioning on policy characteristics," said Carl Witkowski, Chief Operating Officer at GUARD Insurance Companies. "The Sapiens solution is helping GUARD streamline the quoting process and increase agent satisfaction, with lower IT dependencies and improved business agility and control. With our initial success and time to market, we are in the process of rolling out Sapiens Decision to more business areas and look forward to continuing to partner with Sapiens as we move forward in our transformation."

"It's been a great pleasure working with GUARD as they expand implementation of Sapiens Decision as part of their mission to be the preferred company to which their agents turn," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "With our no-code decision automation platform, delivered on the cloud with easy integration and robust performance, our clients like GUARD gain leverage quickly by separating their business logic from core systems, technical rules engines or manual processes. Within weeks, clients automate mission-critical decision-making like GUARD has done with their BOP perils calculation, accelerating to same-day rules change management, with dramatically reduced IT spend and increased business accuracy."

Sapiens Decision transforms how businesses are approaching change, by modernizing traditional business rules management. Sapiens Decision is used by major corporations in the banking, insurance, retail, and public sectors to implement decision automation and drive digital transformation.

About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a wide range of commercial and personal insurance products and services nationwide – each featuring flexible policy terms and convenient payment options. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, visit https://www.guard.com

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

