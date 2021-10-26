Edge At Hudson Yards Unveils City Climb, The Ultimate Skyscraping Adventure

Opening November 9, 2021, the Highest External Building Climb in the World Challenges Adventurers to Scale the Outside of a 1,200+ Foot Supertall Building and Lean Out from the Highest Platform in New York City

Inaugural Tickets on Sale Today

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge at Hudson Yards today announced City Climb, the ultimate skyscraping adventure, opening November 9, 2021. The highest external building climb in the world, located above Edge, challenges Climbers to scale the outside of a 1,200+ foot supertall building, then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper. Ticket sales for the inaugural climbs begin today at 10AM ET at edgenyc.com/cityclimb.

"City Climb quite literally shouts from the rooftops that tourism is back in New York City and there has never been a more exciting time to visit," said Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive of Related Companies. "This is an adventure unlike anything the City has seen before, and we are thrilled to welcome the world to an experience of a lifetime."

City Climb is an aerial adventure experience located at the crown of 30 Hudson Yards that offers guests unparalleled views of New York City, while traversing open edged platforms and stairways. Following a comprehensive safety briefing, Climbers are fitted with specially designed safety harnesses, and secured into the course by City Climb Guides via two cables attached to a trolley that seamlessly move with the Climber throughout the entire journey. After ascending 32 steps to The Cliff, and looking down 1,190 feet to the City below, Climbers approach The Stair which consists of 161 steps on an approximately 45 degree incline. Once they reach The Apex at 1,271 feet, Climbers will have the opportunity to lean out and hang over the platform. The experience culminates with a celebratory medal for inaugural guests and a victory lap on Edge's outdoor viewing area on the 100th floor, where Climbers can enjoy the glass floor, angled glass walls, outdoor skyline steps, or a champagne toast in the sky to their bucket list accomplishment.

"The architectural details in New York City's buildings make our skyline one of the most instantly recognizable in the world, but until now the views from these iconic capstones have been reserved for cinematic superheroes," said Michael Gilbane, Senior Vice President of Related Companies. "We are exceedingly proud of the team who master-minded this entertainment marvel offering the world an unparalleled perspective of the City."

City Climb will be open seven days a week from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Opening hours will change seasonally. Tickets are currently $185 and include the City Climb experience, entry to Edge, and a digital Edge image. Inaugural guests will also receive a personalized video from their Climb and a commemorative medal.

ABOUT EDGE

Edge is the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere offering unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City's iconic skyline. Rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the outdoor viewing area features a thrilling glass-floor, angled glass walls and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. Visitors can enjoy a toast in the sky from Edge's champagne bar or visit Peak, the restaurant, bar, café and event space located on the 101st Floor. For more information on Edge, please visit www.edgenyc.com.

ABOUT HUDSON YARDS

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, including experiential concepts and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Facebook, WarnerMedia, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit www.HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

