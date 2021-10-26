Earnings per share up 37.1% compared to the first nine months of 2020 driven by wealth management, loan origination and PPP fees, and reduced provision expense despite settlement costs and prepayment penalties

First United Corporation Announces Third Quarter And Year To Date 2021 Earnings Earnings per share up 37.1% compared to the first nine months of 2020 driven by wealth management, loan origination and PPP fees, and reduced provision expense despite settlement costs and prepayment penalties

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at September 30, 2021 decreased by $24.9 million , or 1.4%, when compared to December 31, 2020 . Declines in both non-interest bearing and interest bearing deposits as we allowed runoff in higher cost CDs, primarily municipalities

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.46% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2020 . The ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $30.3 million , was 1.49% at September 30, 2021 , non-GAAP.

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, increased to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.12% for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.13% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income, excluding gains, increased 14%, or $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense increased 24%, or $2.5 million primarily due to the $2.4 million of penalties on the repayment of $70.0 million FHLB advances.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "we experienced another strong quarter led by increased fee income from our Wealth department, other service charges, and recognition of Paycheck Protection Program fees as we continued to process forgiveness applications for our borrowers as well as reduced interest expense and operating costs. We also acknowledged the strength of our loan portfolio, resulting in release of a portion of the allowance for loan losses that was provided in 2020 due to the uncertainties of the COVID environment and how it would impact our economy and borrowers. The strong core income was offset by a penalty that we recognized on the prepayment of our Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings as we positioned the Bank for future interest expense savings. The Bank remains strong, well-capitalized and poised for future growth."

COVID-19

During the first nine months of 2021, we continued to assist our business customers with the PPP loan forgiveness process and to originate additional PPP loans through the third round of funding. We remained diligent in protecting our associates and customers from the lingering effects of the pandemic, delaying opening our lobbies until April 1, 2021. During the third quarter, we made the decision to reclose our lobbies as COVID cases increased in most of our markets and staffing was at reduced levels. Many of our sales and support employees continue to work remotely as we have adjusted to a hybrid work environment. We have continued to monitor our market areas, maintaining travel protocols and utilizing safety precautions while continuing to provide full banking services to our customers.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Company continues to actively participate in the PPP administered by the Small Business Administration (the "SBA"). On January 19, 2021, the SBA implemented a third round of funding for PPP loans.

During 2020, a total of $148.5 million in PPP loans were originated under the initial round of funding, consisting of 1,174 loans with an average loan size of $162 thousand. During 2021, a total of $66.1 million in PPP loans were originated under the third round of funding, consisting of 870 loans with an average loan size of $80 thousand.

Net fees recognized in the first nine months of 2021 were $3.2 million due to amortization and forgiveness, compared to $2.4 million in 2020.

During 2020, 290 loans, totaling $34.5 million were forgiven, resulting in 885 loans with a remaining balance of $114.0 million at December 31, 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, an additional 1,384 loans under all three rounds, with an aggregate principal balance of $150.0 million, were forgiven, resulting in 371 loans with a total remaining balance of $30.3 million at September 30, 2021.

Of the 2,046 PPP loans originated by the Bank since the PPP's inception, 1,675 loans, totaling $184.9 million, have been forgiven through the end of third quarter 2021, representing 86% of the number of loans originated and 82% of originated principal balances.

COVID Modifications

While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on most industries, some have been more affected than others. In accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and related regulatory pronouncements, we have not accounted for modifications of loans affected by the pandemic as troubled debt restructurings nor have we designated them as past due or nonaccrual.

As of October 15, 2021, total loan modifications was $9.9 million. There were eleven commercial loans related to real estate rental, food services and health care sectors and one mortgage loan. These loans are scheduled to return to contractual payment terms within the next quarter.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2021 decreased to $1.7 billion, representing a $24.9 million decrease since December 31, 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $14.5 million, the investment portfolio increased by $2.4 million and gross loans decreased by $5.9 million. The decrease in cash was due primarily to the strategic decision to deploy $39.0 million to purchase a pool of mortgage loans for the purpose of offsetting the declining mortgage portfolio balances due to the continued refinancing activity. Management also used $70.0 million to prepay FHLB advances. Although the Bank recorded $2.4 million in penalties in connection with the FHLP prepayments, management anticipates that the resulting reduction in interest expense for the remainder of 2021 and in future years will offset the penalty and have a significant impact on the cost of funds. Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") balances decreased $2.7 million due to the sale of a parcel of real estate securing a large commercial participation loan in the first quarter of 2021 and the additional sales of undeveloped lots. We anticipate further reduction to OREO balances over the next quarter as we consummate additional sales contracts.

Total liabilities decreased by $27.6 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the first nine months of 2021 was attributable to deposit growth of $22.1 million due to stimulus programs and to growth in core relationships, increased balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product, offset by the prepayment of $70.0 million in FHLB long-term borrowings. Total shareholders' equity increased slightly during the first nine months of 2021, as net income of $12.2 million was offset by the repurchase of $7.2 million (400,000 shares) of First United Corporation common stock.

Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at September 30, 2021 reflected a decline of $5.9 million during the first nine months of 2021, which was primarily attributable to growth in our mortgage loan portfolio due to the purchase of a $39.0 million loan pool, offset by a decline of portfolio balances. This loan pool consisted of individual adjustable and fixed rate residential mortgage loans. Core commercial loan growth was offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased by $2.6 million, acquisition and development ("A&D") loans increased by $15.3 million and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans decreased by $71.0 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $12.7 million was offset by PPP loan forgiveness. Residential mortgage loans increased $26.7 million due to the purchase of a pool of 1-4 family residential loans, offset by the continued refinancing activity. Given the current low interest rate environment, customers appear to be seeking longer-term, fixed-rate loans and we continued to use the secondary market rather than hold these longer-term fixed rate mortgage loans in the portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio increased by $20.4 million due to the purchase of a pool of consumer loans in the second quarter of 2021 as an effort to deploy excess cash into higher yielding, short-term assets.

Commercial loan production for the first nine months of 2021 was approximately $136.6 million, with $46.7 million originated during the third quarter, exclusive of PPP loan production. PPP loan production was approximately $64.3 million for the first nine months of 2021. At September 30, 2021, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $26.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $106.0 million through September 30, 2021, exclusive of PPP.

Consumer mortgage loan production was approximately $89.6 million through September 30, 2021. The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans remained strong as of September 30, 2021, with those loans totaling $20.0 million, consisting of $16.0 million in portfolio loans and $4.0 million in investor loans. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, management implemented special promotions for residential mortgage products to shift production towards portfolio loans and utilize excess cash balances.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 increased by $22.1 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $71.0 million, driven by retail and commercial account growth partially attributable to government stimulus programs. Traditional savings accounts increased by $37.4 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $10.8 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $43.0 million due primarily to management's decision to sweep approximately $70.0 million of wealth management money market funds off balance sheet in the first quarter of 2021. These funds can be readily shifted back to in-house money market accounts should liquidity needs arise in the future. Time deposits decreased by $54.1 million, primarily in time deposits over $100,000, due to repayment of a $10.0 million brokered CD in May 2021 and as we continued to reduce pricing on single-service relationships and municipal bids.

Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.22 at September 30, 2021, compared to $18.74 per share at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, there were 6,617,941 of basic outstanding shares and 6,625,014 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.

Income Statement Overview

Quarterly Results

Consolidated net income was $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of 2021 were both $0.66, a 5.7% decrease when compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.70 for the third quarter of 2020. The decline in earnings in the third quarter of 2021 was due to an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, and increased wealth management income, offset by increased non-interest expenses, including the prepayment penalty of $2.4 million on FHLB borrowings.

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.0 million (16.2%) for the third quarter 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase resulted from an increase in interest income of $0.7 million and a decrease in interest expense of $1.3 million. The increase in interest income on loans was a result of increased interest on the consumer loans related to the purchase of a loan pool in the second quarter as well as an increase in the unearned fees related to the PPP forgiveness during the quarter. The reduction of interest expense resulted from the further reduction of deposit rates early in the third quarter and the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio. The prepayment of the FHLB advances should positively impact interest expense for the remainder of 2021 and future years. The weighted rate on the $70.0 million FHLB long-term borrowings was 1.90%. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.38%, compared to 3.12% for the third quarter of 2020. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 would have been 3.12%, excluding the average balance of PPP loans of $48.5 million and interest and fees of $1.4 million.

Other operating income, including gains, for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by approximately $0.6 million when compared with the same period of 2020. Service charge income remained stable during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Trust and brokerage income increased $0.3 million due to increased production and market values on assets under management. Net gains decreased $1.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2020. This decrease is due to the slowing of refinancing activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in less gains on sales as well as no sales activity in the investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2021. Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") income decreased by $0.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2020 due to the receipt of policy proceeds in the third quarter of 2020.

Other operating expenses increased by $2.5 million when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.3 million related to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities) and the $2.4 million prepayment penalties incurred in connection with the prepayment of the FHLB advances. As noted above, the prepayment was a strategic decision to use $70.0 million of cash for the purpose of reducing the cost of funds for the remainder of 2021 and future years. Occupancy, equipment and technology service expenses were stable during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Investor relations and professional services costs were also stable during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Other miscellaneous expenses, such as Visa processing fees, contract labor, schools and seminars, dues and licenses, in-house training, trust department expense, debit card expense and other personnel related expenses, declined. The decreases were offset by increases in marketing, contributions and consulting expenses.

Year to Date Results

Consolidated net income was $12.2 million, inclusive of litigation settlement expenses of $3.3 million and FHLB prepayment penalties of $2.4 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first nine months of 2021 were both $1.81, a 37.1% increase when compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $1.32 for the same period of 2020.

The increase in earnings for the first nine months of 2021 was attributable to an increase in net interest income of $2.2 million, reduced provision expense of $4.9 million and an increase in other operating income, including gains of $1.3 million, consisting of gains on sales of mortgage loans and securities' gains. These changes were partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses of $4.0 million, inclusive of the $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses and the $2.4 million FHLB prepayment penalty.

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.2 million (5.9%) during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 driven by a $2.7 million (36.5%) decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest income of $0.5 million. The decrease in interest expense resulted from proactive efforts to reduce the cost of funds by further reductions to rates on deposit accounts throughout 2021, the runoff of balances in the time deposits of $100,000 or more, including brokered deposits, and the expiration of empowered rates on money market accounts. The prepayment of the FHLB advances in the third quarter should significantly reduce interest expense in the fourth quarter and future years. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, declined to 3.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.43% for the same period of 2020. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 2021 would have been 3.07%, excluding the average balance of PPP loans of $100.6 million and interest and fees of $4.0 million.

Other operating income, including net gains on sales of mortgage loans and sales of investment securities, increased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans to the secondary market decreased $0.5 million due to refinancing activity occurring at a slower pace than the pace experienced in 2020. Trust and brokerage income increased $1.2 million year-over-year due to growth in new client relationships and assets under management. Debit card income increased $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020 due to growth in deposit relationships and increased customer usage of our electronic services. Other income increased $0.5 million, due primarily to the receipt of insurance proceeds related to litigation claims recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Service charge income remained stable when comparing the nine months of 2021 to the same time period of 2020.

Other operating expenses increased $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020. This increase was driven by $3.3 million of litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and a $2.4 million penalty on the repayment of $70.0 million FHLB advances in the third quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits remained stable when compared to the first nine months of 2020, as increases in salaries, incentive pay and stock compensation were offset by decreases in pension and life and health insurance costs, a $0.3 million offset in salary expense from deferred loan origination costs primarily attributable to PPP loans and $0.1 million of reduced executive equity compensation due to a timing difference in long-term incentive grants. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums increased slightly by $0.2 million due to credits received on quarterly assessments in 2020. Equipment, occupancy and technology expenses decreased $0.9 million when compared to the first nine months of 2020 as we began to realize cost savings from our core processor related to a new contract negotiated in the fourth quarter of 2020. OREO expenses were a net credit in the first nine months of 2021 due to $0.8 million in gains attributable to the sale of OREO properties. Professional services increased $0.8 million as a result of increased legal and professional fees related to shareholder litigation early in 2021, partially offset by decreased investor relations expenses.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were 24.9% and 22.1%, respectively. The increase in the tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021. A new 2021 investment in low-income housing is expected to provide tax benefits in 2022 and beyond.

Asset Quality

The ALL increased to $16.9 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The higher provision expense recorded in the first nine months of 2020 was driven by an increase in the qualitative factors reflecting the uncertainty of the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net recoveries of $0.4 million were recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net charge offs of $0.3 million for the same period of 2020. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.46% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at September 30, 2020 and 1.41% at December 31, 2020. The ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $30.3 million and $148.9 million, was 1.49% at September 30, 2021 and 1.55% at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, non-GAAP.

The ratio of net recoveries to average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was an annualized 0.04%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.



Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans

09/30/2021 09/30/2020 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00% 0.03% Acquisition & Development 0.09% (1.21%) Commercial & Industrial 0.29% (0.06%) Residential Mortgage (0.03%) (0.01%) Consumer (0.45%) (0.59%) Total Net Recoveries/(Charge Offs) 0.04% (0.16%)

Non-accrual loans totaled $7.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2021 was due to the movement of two hospitality loans, totaling approximately $4.0 million, to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2021. These loans suffered reduced cash flows due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, received modifications and were classified as substandard at December 31, 2020. These loans have returned to their contractual payment terms but will remain on non-accrual status until they pay full contractual payments for six months.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2020. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $0.4 million at December 31, 2020. Foreclosure and repossession activities were temporarily suspended as a result of COVID-19 but resumed during the third quarter 2021. Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.20%, including PPP loans, or 0.21% excluding PPP loans, compared to 0.73% at September 30, 2020 and 0.20% at December 31, 2020.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers, and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership, and a 99.9% non-voting interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, both of which were formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors," including among many others the risk factor set forth in First United's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2020 entitled, "The outbreak of the recent coronavirus ('COVID-19'), or an outbreak of another highly infectious or contagious disease, could adversely affect the Corporation's business, financial condition and results of operations." and any updates thereto that might be contained in subsequent reports filed by First United. The risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on First United will depend on, among other things, the length of time that the pandemic continues; the duration of the potential imposition of further restrictions on travel in the future; the effect of the pandemic on the global, national, and local economies and on the businesses of our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations; the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state, and local governments; and the inability of employees to work due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020

Results of Operations:



















Interest income

$ 14,910

$ 14,253

$ 43,408

$ 43,973



Interest expense

1,285

2,351

4,784

7,528



Net interest income

13,625

11,902

38,624

36,445



Provision for loan losses

(597)

160

68

4,981



Other operating income

4,523

3,978

13,586

11,411



Net gains

82

1,176

1,112

2,011



Other operating expense

13,027

10,540

36,986

32,972



Income before taxes

$ 5,800

$ 6,356

$ 16,268

$ 11,914



Income tax expense

1,412

1,396

4,047

2,629



Net income

$ 4,388

$ 4,960

$ 12,221

$ 9,285























Per share data:



















Basic/ Diluted net income

$ 0.66

$ 0.70

$ 1.81

$ 1.32



Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)

$ 0.93

$ 0.70

$ 2.45

$ 1.32



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.45

$ 0.39



Book value

$ 20.22

$ 17.82











Diluted book value

$ 20.19

$ 17.81











Tangible book value per share

$ 18.55

$ 16.25











Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 18.53

$ 16.01

































Closing market value

$ 18.60

$ 13.34











Market Range:



















High

$ 19.45

$ 15.95











Low

$ 16.26

$ 11.00































Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,617,941

6,983,523









Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,625,014

6,988,593































Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

















Return on average assets

0.92%

0.57%









Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.26%

0.57%









Return on average shareholders' equity

12.45%

6.97%









Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

16.72%

6.97%









Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $705 and $678

3.21%

3.43%









Net interest margin GAAP

3.16%

3.37%









Efficiency ratio

68.39%

70.26%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

57.97%

70.26%









(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.







September 30,

December 31,















2021

2020









Financial Condition at period end:

















Assets

$ 1,708,556

$ 1,733,414









Earning assets

$ 1,466,664

$ 1,473,733









Gross loans

$ 1,161,868

$ 1,167,812











Commercial Real Estate

$ 371,785

$ 369,176











Acquisition and Development

$ 132,256

$ 116,961











Commercial and Industrial

$ 195,758

$ 266,745











Residential Mortgage

$ 405,885

$ 379,170











Consumer

$ 56,184

$ 35,760









Investment securities

$ 297,543

$ 295,148









Total deposits

$ 1,444,494

$ 1,422,366











Noninterest bearing

$ 491,441

$ 420,427











Interest bearing

$ 953,053

$ 1,001,939









Shareholders' equity

$ 133,787

$ 131,047





















































Capital ratios:









































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.26%

14.83%











Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.15%

12.61%











Tier 1 Leverage

10.33%

10.36%











Total risk based capital

15.51%

16.08%































Asset quality:







































Net recoveries/(charge-offs) for the quarter

$ 435

$ (123)









Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 7,441

$ 3,339











Loans 90 days past due and accruing

189

724

































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 7,630

$ 4,063

































Restructured loans

$ 4,031

$ 3,958











Other real estate owned

$ 6,663

$ 9,386































Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.46%

1.41%









Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.50%

1.55%









Nonperforming and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.66%

0.35%









Nonperforming loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.45%

0.23%















Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2021

2020





Average





Average

Average





Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,179,205

$ 39,562

4.49 % $ 1,136,473

$ 39,231

4.61 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



267,899



2,864

1.43 % 197,186



3,612

2.45 % Non taxable



25,487



1,448

7.60 % 26,335



1,448

7.34 % Total



293,386



4,312

1.96 %

223,521



5,060

3.02 % Federal funds sold



156,504



128

0.11 % 79,228



182

0.31 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,419



1

0.06 % 889



9

1.37 % Other interest earning assets



3,622



110

4.07 % 4,451



169

5.06 % Total earning assets



1,636,136



44,113

3.60 %

1,444,562



44,651

4.13 % Allowance for loan losses



(16,924)













(15,049)











Non-earning assets



154,464













146,213











Total Assets

$ 1,773,676











$ 1,575,726











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 211,005

$ 460

0.29 % $ 177,848

$ 531

0.40 % Interest-bearing money markets



340,322



367

0.14 % 305,714



1,207

0.53 % Savings deposits



218,605



63

0.04 % 172,735



136

0.10 % Time deposits:

































Less than $100k



100,777



979

1.30 % 111,757



1,310

1.57 % $100k or more



108,195



1,008

1.25 % 129,290



1,813

1.87 % Short-term borrowings



55,151



67

0.16 % 43,895



68

0.21 % Long-term borrowings



92,980



1,840

2.65 % 100,929



2,463

3.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,127,035



4,784

0.57 %

1,042,168



7,528

0.96 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



488,870













362,547











Other liabilities



26,850













45,572











Shareholders' Equity



130,921













125,439











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,773,676











$ 1,575,726











Net interest income and spread







$ 39,329

3.03 %



$ 37,123

3.17 % Net interest margin













3.21 %









3.43 %





Three Months Ended





September 30,





2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,162,374

$ 13,689

4.67 % $ 1,198,888

$ 12,950

4.30 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



274,648



880

1.27 % 194,722



960

1.96 % Non taxable



25,073



476

7.54 % 27,049



494

7.26 % Total



299,721



1,356

1.79 %

221,771



1,454

2.61 % Federal funds sold



159,444



65

0.16 % 119,039



28

0.09 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



4,283



—

— % 1,157



2

0.73 % Other interest earning assets



2,772



32

4.64 % 4,468



47

4.15 % Total earning assets



1,628,594



15,142

3.69 %

1,545,323



14,481

3.73 % Allowance for loan losses



(17,597)













(17,252)











Non-earning assets



157,806













153,846











Total Assets

$ 1,768,803











$ 1,681,917











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 215,085

$ 113

0.21 % $ 195,363

$ 190

0.39 % Interest-bearing money markets



332,889



79

0.09 % 332,012



330

0.40 % Savings deposits



230,925



17

0.03 % 182,733



35

0.08 % Time deposits:

































Less than $100k



89,723



253

1.12 % 111,647



435

1.55 % $100k or more



94,770



270

1.13 % 121,986



525

1.71 % Short-term borrowings



63,968



17

0.11 % 45,719



19

0.17 % Long-term borrowings



77,342



536

2.75 % 100,929



817

3.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,104,702



1,285

0.46 %

1,090,389



2,351

0.86 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



503,006













407,334











Other liabilities



27,143













56,091











Shareholders' Equity



133,952













128,103











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,768,803











$ 1,681,917











Net interest income and spread







$ 13,857

3.23 %



$ 12,130

2.87 % Net interest margin













3.38 %









3.12 %

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021 2021 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Results of Operations:

























Interest income $ 14,910 $ 14,436 $ 14,062

14,228

14,253

15,104

14,616



Interest expense 1,285 1,673 1,826

2,127

2,351

2,448

2,729



Net interest income 13,625 12,763 12,236

12,101

11,902

12,656

11,887



Provision for loan losses (597) 555 110

420

160

2,167

2,654



Other operating income 4,523 4,321 4,742

4,378

3,978

3,425

4,008



Net gains 82 442 588

777

1,176

794

41



Other operating expense 13,027 11,032 12,927

10,395

10,540

11,427

11,005



Income before taxes $ 5,800 $ 5,939 $ 4,529

$ 6,441

$ 6,356

$ 3,281

$ 2,277



Income tax expense 1,412 1,536 1,099

1,469

1,396

711

522



Net income $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430

$ 4,972

$ 4,960

$ 2,570

$ 1,755





























Per share data:

























Basic/ Diluted net income $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49

$ 0.72

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.25



Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1) $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86

$ 0.72

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.25



Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.13



Book value $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46

$ 18.83

$ 18.63

$ 17.82

$ 17.01



Diluted book value $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45

$ 18.73

$ 18.62

$ 17.81

$ 16.95



Tangible book value per share $ 18.55 $ 18.07 $ 16.89

$ 17.26

$ 17.06

$ 16.25

$ 15.43



Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 18.53 $ 18.05 $ 16.88

$ 17.15

$ 17.05

$ 16.01

$ 15.38































Closing market value $ 18.60 $ 17.43 $ 17.62

$ 15.50

$ 11.71

$ 13.34

$ 14.29



Market Range:

























High $ 19.45 $ 19.42 $ 20.05

$ 17.51

$ 13.88

$ 15.95

$ 24.99



Low $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 15.30

$ 11.51

$ 10.74

$ 11.00

$ 11.09





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,617,941 6,614,604 6,998,617

6,992,911

6,988,998

6,983,523

6,966,898

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,625,014 6,621,677 7,001,997

6,997,981

6,994,068

6,988,593

6,991,902





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)























Return on average assets 0.92% 0.88% 0.79%

0.88%

0.79%

0.57%

0.49%

Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.25% 1.18% 1.38%

0.88%

0.79%

0.57%

0.49%

Return on average shareholders' equity 12.45% 12.21% 10.58%

11.21%

9.87%

6.97%

5.62%

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1) 16.72% 15.98% 18.36%

11.21%

9.87%

6.97%

5.62%

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $705 and $658 3.21% 3.13% 3.11%

3.09%

3.43%

3.61%

3.69%

Net interest margin GAAP 3.16% 3.07% 3.05%

3.03%

3.37%

3.53%

3.63%

Efficiency ratio 68.39% 67.69% 72.94%

63.47%

64.99%

70.26%

68.29%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 57.97% 58.58% 54.90%

63.47%

64.99%

70.26%

68.29%

(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



September 30, June 30, March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,





2021 2021 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Financial Condition at period end:























Assets $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 1,781,833

1,733,414

1,685,907

1,639,636

1,461,513

Earning assets $ 1,466,664 $ 1,461,613 $ 1,481,045

$ 1,473,733

$ 1,422,341

$ 1,420,433

$ 1,267,718

Gross loans $ 1,161,868 $ 1,145,343 $ 1,199,325

$ 1,167,812

$ 1,192,345

$ 1,186,940 # $ 1,053,732



Commercial Real Estate $ 371,785 $ 361,941 $ 365,731

$ 369,176

$ 353,272

$ 340,314

$ 337,688



Acquisition and Development $ 132,256 $ 131,630 $ 123,625

$ 116,961

$ 127,299

$ 126,338

$ 121,333



Commercial and Industrial $ 195,758 $ 229,852 $ 299,178

$ 266,745

$ 277,723

$ 272,186

$ 123,509



Residential Mortgage $ 405,885 $ 364,408 $ 374,327

$ 379,170

$ 398,709

$ 412,478

$ 434,969



Consumer $ 56,184 $ 57,512 $ 36,464

$ 35,760

$ 35,342

$ 35,624

$ 36,233

Investment securities $ 297,543 $ 307,696 $ 273,363

$ 295,148

$ 222,382

$ 220,165

$ 222,191

Total deposits $ 1,444,494 $ 1,456,111 $ 1,468,263

$ 1,422,366

$ 1,377,284

$ 1,351,568

$ 1,172,394



Noninterest bearing $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311

$ 420,427

$ 419,935

$ 425,274

$ 299,961



Interest bearing $ 953,053 $ 958,375 $ 982,952

$ 1,001,939

$ 957,349

$ 926,294 # $ 872,433

Shareholders' equity $ 133,787 $ 130,556 $ 129,189

$ 131,047

$ 130,237

$ 124,453

$ 118,549





























Capital ratios:





















































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.26% 14.55% 14.99%

14.83%

14.89%

14.62%

14.76%



Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.15% 12.37% 12.76%

12.61%

12.59%

12.33%

12.43%



Tier 1 Leverage 10.33% 9.94% 10.22%

10.36%

10.37%

10.46%

11.52%



Total risk based capital 15.51% 15.80% 16.24%

16.08%

16.14%

15.87%

16.01%





























Asset quality:



















































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ 435 $ (41) $ (42)

$ (123)

$ (985)

$ 164

$ 178

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

























Nonaccrual loans $ 7,441 $ 7,285 $ 7,891

$ 3,339

$ 10,344

$ 11,081

$ 11,012



Loans 90 days past due and accruing 189 273 6

724

813

$ 297

623





0 0





















Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 7,630 $ 7,558 $ 7,897

$ 4,063

$ 11,157

$ 11,378

$ 11,635































Restructured loans $ 4,031 $ 3,825 $ 3,892

$ 3,958

$ 4,008

$ 4,039

$ 4,581



Other real estate owned $ 6,663 $ 6,756 $ 7,533

$ 9,386

$ 3,787

$ 3,926

$ 4,040





























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.46% 1.49% 1.38%

1.41%

1.36%

1.43%

1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.50% 1.60% 1.57%

1.55%

1.55%

1.62%

1.42%

Nonperforming and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.66% 0.66% 0.66%

0.35%

0.94%

0.96%

1.10%

Nonperforming loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.45% 0.43% 0.44%

0.23%

0.66%

0.69%

0.80%





Three Months Ended

2021 2020

Q3 Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

(Unaudited) Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans $ 13,667 $ 13,097 $ 12,732 $ 12,963 $ 12,940 $ 13,413 $ 12,839 Interest on investment securities



























Taxable

880

994

990

914

960

1,344

1,308 Exempt from federal income tax

266

268

275

275

276

273

260 Total investment income

1,146

1,262

1,265

1,189

1,236

1,617

1,568 Other

97

77

65

76

77

74

209 Total interest income

14,910

14,436

14,062

14,228

14,253

15,104

14,616 Interest expense



























Interest on deposits

732

999

1,146

1,359

1,515

1,612

1,870 Interest on short-term borrowings

17

26

24

26

19

21

28 Interest on long-term borrowings

536

648

656

742

817

815

831 Total interest expense

1,285

1,673

1,826

2,127

2,351

2,448

2,729 Net interest income

13,625

12,763

12,236

12,101

11,902

12,656

11,887 Provision for loan losses

(597)

555

110

420

160

2,167

2,654 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,222

12,208

12,126

11,681

11,742

10,489

9,233 Other operating income



























Net gains on investments, available for sale

—

154

—

10

575

47

— Net (losses)/gains on investments, held to maturity

—

—

—

(157)

—

60

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

82

272

588

923

734

687

59 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

—

16

—

1

(133)

—

(18) Net gains

82

442

588

777

1,176

794

41 Other Income



























Service charges on deposit accounts

475

412

405

490

447

377

615 Other service charges

232

221

211

182

195

32

290 Trust department

2,166

2,034

2,241

2,091

1,871

1,731

1,753 Debit card income

900

913

810

850

738

680

634 Bank owned life insurance

298

293

286

292

373

285

303 Brokerage commissions

229

357

268

291

234

202

277 Other

223

91

521

182

120

118

136 Total other income

4,523

4,321

4,742

4,378

3,978

3,425

4,008 Total other operating income

4,605

4,763

5,330

5,155

5,154

4,219

4,049 Other operating expenses



























Salaries and employee benefits

5,719

5,507

4,988

4,835

5,378

4,943

5,923 FDIC premiums

209

183

183

207

201

160

43 Equipment

1,032

954

851

1,033

978

967

926 Occupancy

684

693

725

660

707

746

747 Data processing

819

875

726

826

1,130

973

1,052 Marketing

129

133

146

168

122

153

130 Professional services

615

1,491

1,170

1,698

602

1,181

723 Contract labor

153

185

148

161

180

149

151 Line rentals

123

268

215

210

216

221

217 Other real estate owned

150

(198)

(412)

8

6

(3)

— Investor relations

116

306

124

117

54

1,013

93 Settlement expense

—

—

3,300

—

—

—

— FHLB prepayment penalty

2,368

—

—

—

—

—

— Other

910

635

763

1,039

966

924

1,000 Total other operating expenses

13,027

11,032

12,927

10,962

10,540

11,427

11,005 Income before income tax expense

5,800

5,939

4,529

5,874

6,356

3,281

2,277 Provision for income tax expense

1,412

1,536

1,099

1,318

1,396

711

522 Net Income $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 $ 4,556 $ 4,960 $ 2,570 $ 1,755 Basic net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,617

6,609

6,996

7,004

6,988

6,974

7,063 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,624

6,615

7,000

7,013

6,993

6,992

7,071 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management and FHLB prepayment penalty.



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 12,221

$ 9,285

$ 4,388

$ 4,960 Adjustments:























Settlement Expense



3,300



—



—



— FHLB Penalty



2,368



—



2,368



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(1,313)



—



(578)



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 16,576

$ 9,285

$ 6,178

$ 4,960

























Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.81

$ 1.32

$ 0.66

$ 0.70 Adjustments:























Settlement Expense



0.47



—



—



— FHLB Penalty



0.35









0.35





Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.18)



—



(0.08)



— Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 2.45

$ 1.32

$ 0.93

$ 0.70























































As of or for the nine months ended















September 30,











(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020











Per Share Data























Basic net income per common share (1) - as reported

$ 1.81

$ 1.32











Basic net income per common share (1) - non-GAAP



2.45



1.32











Diluted net income per common share (1) - as reported

$ 1.81

$ 1.32











Diluted net income per common share (1) - non-GAAP



2.45



1.32











Basic book value per common share

$ 20.22

$ 18.63











Diluted book value per common share

$ 20.19

$ 18.62































































Significant Ratios:

















































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



0.92%



0.79%











Settlement and FHLB expenses, net of income tax effect



0.33%



—











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



1.25%



0.79%





































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



12.45%



9.87%











Settlement and FHLB expenses, net of income tax effect



4.43%



—











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



16.88%



9.87%





































Average Equity to Average Assets



10.70%



10.61%





































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

View original content:

SOURCE First United Corporation