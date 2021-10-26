Integrated Rehab Consultants continues expansion with National Health Rehabilitation

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Rehab Consultants ("IRC"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of National Health Rehabilitation ("NHR"), a national physiatry practice.

IRC CEO Dr. Amish Patel said, "We have been monitoring NHR's growth and potential for quite some time. NHR is a national group that has been dedicating resources to patients within the skilled nursing landscape and their focus has been to go above and beyond "typical" physician engagement. In terms of their business model, scalability and their core competencies the potential business venture truly stood alone in terms of partnership targets. We are excited as this acquisition truly solidifies IRC as one of the leaders in physiatry services to both SNF's and Hospitals. With this acquisition we feel we can truly impact and fill a gap that is needed within the medical system and the patients that rely on it."

Matt Ray, IRC COO stated, "With the addition of NHR, IRC continues its expansion and efforts to provide leading Physiatry services into the post-acute setting. With NHR's strong market position in the Northeast and growth trajectory we are excited to gain more density in key geographic areas. We are confident this will provide a strong opportunity for growth as we respond to the needs of the communities we serve."

Dr. Nitin Putcha, CEO of NHR shared his thoughts about the values of the company and his excitement about the transaction, "The modern-day physician desires work-life balance with the ability to make a difference in patient's lives. NHR was founded on the principles of physician autonomy and independence. This partnership will allow us to diversify the array of physician support services we offer, increasing our value proposition to the physicians we partner with. I strongly believe this will advance the field of Physiatry as a must have solution for post-acute care centers across the nation."

NHR founders are looking forward to expanding their services to more patients in need through their partnership with IRC and Webster Equity.

IRC was represented in the transaction by Goodwin Procter LLP. Reed Smith LLP acted as healthcare regulatory counsel.

Integrated Rehab Consultants (IRC), founded by Dr. Amish Patel and Matt Ray, has been providing high-quality physiatry services since 2010. IRC was a pioneer and innovator within skilled nursing facilities (SNF's) and has since become the largest group of physiatrists in the country, focusing on SNF's, but also expanding rapidly in the inpatient hospital setting. IRC, prior to the NHR announcement has been operating in 40 States with 200+ providers. Working collaboratively with each facility, IRC services have helped to improve hospital readmission rates, patient outcomes, patient satisfaction and staff training. For additional information on Integrated Rehab Consultants, please visit www.irehabconsultants.com.

Founded in 2015, National Health Rehabilitation is a physician-led business founded by Drs. Nitin Putcha and Amishi Dharia. Currently serving over 250 care centers across 26 states, NHR works to improve patient outcomes through the placement of physiatrists in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in need of high-quality rehabilitative care.

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that partners with healthcare service companies with a focus on high impact growth strategies based on delivering the highest quality care and exceptional service.

