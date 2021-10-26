New Braunfels' German-heritage festival Wurstfest celebrates 60 years, runs November 5-14

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dust off the lederhosen and don the 'Chicken hat,' Wurstfest 2021 begins November 5 and runs through November 14, marking the festival's 60th year celebrating New Braunfels' and Texas' German heritage.

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8826152-new-braunfels-texas-german-heritage-festival-wurstfest-celebrates-60-years/

Located in Landa Park along the banks of the spring fed Comal River, Wurstfest offers 10 days of Bavarian-inspired food, drink, and entertainment, complete with amusement rides and artisan shops.

"This is a really special year for Wurstfest," said Wurstfest Association President Randy Rust. "Not only will we honor 60 years of hosting what has become one of Texas' largest German-heritage festivals, we also get to share the new Marktplatz with festival goers from around the world."

The Wurstfest Marktplatz, which was destroyed in a fire days after the close of the 2019 festival, underwent a $13 million rebuild that will welcome guests with gabled, open-air breezeways and wide aisles that provide ease-in-access to all areas of the festival. The Marktplatz also features enhanced retail and food space and expanded and improved restroom facilities.

On the heels of the fire, Wurstfest cancelled the 2020 festival for the first time in its 60-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To offset costs lost through cancellation and to bring a sense of pride and cheer, the organization invited supporters to become part of Wurstfest history through the purchase of a custom brick that paves the Marktplatz. Bricks purchased before September 2021 will be featured in the new Marktplatz. Bricks go back on sale November 1 and can be ordered online at https://wurstfest.com/brick-donor/.

"Honoring our history and heritage is what Wurstfest is all about, and the success of the brick program exemplifies just how much Wurstfest has brought joy and fellowship to so many. The festival truly is about community and showcasing all the best that New Braunfels has to offer," said Rust.

From its humble beginnings as a one-day sausage festival in 1961 led by local veterinarian and city meat inspector Ed Grist, Wurstfest now welcomes over 200,000 visitors over its ten-day run.

Known for its German-delectable sausage, Wurstfest revelers can try several varieties sold by local non-profit organizations and businesses with family recipes that date back to the late 1800s. German fare like a Rueben sandwich, sauerkraut, schnitzel, potato pancakes or kartoffelpuffers are also on hand, as well as German strudel and pastries from New Braunfels' 153-year-old Naegelin's Bakery.

Over 20 local non-profit organizations benefit from selling food, drink and wares, some meeting their annual fundraising goals through the generous support of attendees.

Topping off the good food and cold beer is the best in Alpine and Bavarian entertainment with the likes of Grammy-award winning polka musician Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra, Grammy-nominated accordionist Alex Meixner and Mollie B with Squeezebox and Ted Lange, who were recognized as International Band of the Year from the International Polka Association in 2019.

"It's time to polka, to dance, to have some good ol' Texas fun, German style. It's been a long two years, and we have a lot to celebrate. We welcome everyone to visit Wurstfest, as I know we all need a little Gemuetlichkeit—fun and fellowship in German fashion," said Rust.

The festival opens Friday, November 5 at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies and the annual 'biting of the sausage' slated for 5:30 p.m. Open Fridays 5-11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, Sundays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Monday through Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Admission is free Monday through Thursday, and $18 online or $20 at the gate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

About Wurstfest

Wurstfest is a ten-day Bavarian-style festival hosted the first week in November in New Braunfels, Texas. The festival is organized and hosted by the The Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels, a non-profit corporation whose purpose is to promote the economy through tourism and promote and preserve the community's rich German heritage.

