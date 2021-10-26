PKF Mueller Expands Big Into Outsourced Accounting Services With A Comprehensive Finance As A Service (FaaS) Solution PKF Mueller's new related entity, Mueller dotKonnect, specializes in Finance and Accounting Business Process Management (BPM) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF Mueller, a certified public accounting and business advisory firm based in the Chicago area, and American SMB Services join hands to launch Mueller dotKonnect (MdK), a comprehensive Finance as a Service (FaaS) solution to address the accounting service needs of small, medium and large enterprises. MdK's specialization in Business Process Management (BPM) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is an extension of PKF Mueller's Client Advisory Services (CAS).

"What was founded just over 10 years ago was exactly what PKF Mueller's CAS Department needed to continue and uphold our reputation of quality client service without having to increase our rates significantly," said David J. Nissen, CEO.

MdK provides services to manage basic bookkeeping to managing the finance & accounting (F&A) functions, including Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Payroll, Financial Reporting & Analysis, Cash Flow Management, Core Accounting, Month End Close, and all related functions. MdK 'works with' or in many cases 'works as' the accounting department of companies. One of the core solutions that is a huge value to medium and large enterprises is MdK's finance and accounting shared service center model that drives efficiencies with an integrated 'team' approach.

"MdK's mantra of Transform, Manage and Empower has proven successful in delivering value to our clients by providing them flexibility, scalability, continuity along with cost savings. And now, with an expanded power of leadership, people and brand, MdK is very well positioned to serve bigger and broader clients," said Phani Ilapakurty, President of MdK.

The value proposition of MdK's Faas solution is not just from outsourcing, but benefits derived from the experience and delivery approach of utilizing cloud technology, online accounting applications and the ability to design custom solutions to reengineer finance processes.

"This is a natural evolution of accounting services industry-wide," said Martin Moll, Vice President at MdK.

Beth Ulbrich, MdK's VP of Operations echoed Martin's comments stating, "We use a technology-forward and solutions-driven approach to maximize your current resources and streamline your processes to save you time and money across teams and business departments."

MdK is headquartered in Plano, TX, and is backed by a team of 300+ finance and accounting professionals located in the metropolitan areas of Dallas, Chicago, and Portland, as well as Sarasota, and Hyderabad (India).

To learn more about MdK, visit www.muellerdotkonnect.com

