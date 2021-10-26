Synapse Medicine Expands Its European Medication Reconciliation Business to the United States Integration with FDB (First Databank) drug knowledge facilitates the extension of effective medication management capabilities to more U.S. clinicians

BORDEAUX, France, and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medicine, the leading Medication Intelligence platform, today announced plans to provide American healthcare professionals with access to the Synapse Platform's advanced medication reconciliation technology. This move is facilitated by the integration of trusted drug data from FDB (First Databank), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions.

Synapse Medicine has integrated FDB MedKnowledge®, the most widely used drug database in the United States, and the FDB Interoperability Module™ into the Synapse Platform's medication reconciliation technology to ease clinical decision-making and improve patient safety. The FDB Interoperability Module cross-references FDB drug data to U.S. Federal Medication Terminologies (NLM® RxNorm, CVX/MVX, SNOMED CT®) to enable sharing and display of current patient medication and disease information between multiple systems. This provides clinicians with critical guidance for medication management at points in the workflow where it is most needed.

Medication reconciliation, the process of identifying the most accurate list of all medications that the patient is taking – including name, dosage, frequency, and route –

is essential to preventing medication errors at each care transition and in ensuring patients adhere to their treatments. In the United States alone, hospital readmissions represent more than $41 billion in additional healthcare costs per year. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), 66% of these readmissions are related to preventable adverse health events such as medication non-adherence.

"Medication reconciliation is a crucial step in patient safety. It prevents adverse drug events, readmissions, and helps patients better adhere to their regimens. At Synapse Medicine, we have developed a medication reconciliation solution that simplifies the process and reduces prescribing discrepancies at transitions. This collaboration with FDB represents an important milestone to further facilitate medication reconciliation in the U.S.," said Dr. Clement Goehrs, Synapse Medicine CEO and Co-Founder.

"Medication reconciliation is a complicated process that often gets lost in the care transition shuffle," said FDB President Bob Katter. "With medication reconciliation integrated into existing clinical systems and supported by FDB's drug knowledge , the process becomes much easier, enabling clinicians to better manage medications, even as care transitions take place. FDB is pleased to work with Synapse Medicine to bring effective medication reconciliation capabilities to more clinicians in the United States."

About Synapse Medicine

Synapse Medicine's mission is to deliver easily accessible, reliable, and useful drug information. The startup which collaborates closely with the largest French university hospitals has developed a Medication Intelligence platform dedicated to proper drug use. As a leader in its category, the solution is 100% independent from the pharmaceutical industry and is used today by thousands of healthcare professionals.

About FDB (First Databank)

FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

