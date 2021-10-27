Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Star Influencer Mia Francis Leaves OnlyFans for HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media Group"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Mia Francis, fitness model and world-famous influencer, is terminating her relationship with OnlyFans to join and focus on the fast-growing HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"We are beyond excited to have Mia join the roster," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "This is an amazing platform for Mia. She is a beautiful young talent with lots of class. HoneyDrip.com will allow her to continue connecting with her fans, without any negative connotations."

Mia Francis is a proud Venezuelan American. She is a fitness model, gamer, and content creator. Francis has a large social media following with over 1 million followers on Instagram alone and has been linked with various celebrities in recent years.

"Making the move to HoneyDrip.com has been exciting and fulfilling for me," said Francis. "I want to thank my fans for the love and support. I hope you all come check me out on HoneyDrip.com as I have plenty of new content to share.

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 400 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media Group and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media Group's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media Group's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

