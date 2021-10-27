DarioHealth joins Virgin Pulse partner network

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth today announced it has partnered with Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of digital and live health and wellbeing solutions, making its next-gen digital therapeutic and health solutions available for contract through Virgin Pulse to employers and health plans worldwide.

Dario is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. The company's preconfigured benefits will be available to eligible employees and health plan members through Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® solution. By combining robust digital capabilities, live services and an expansive partner ecosystem, Homebase for Health delivers a personalized experience that guides members to make the best possible decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey.

Dario's comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions integrate support for multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one technology platform built to engage members with a best-in-class personalized experience. Using a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and billions of data points from more than 197,000 users, Dario's platform provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

"Dario's new partnership greatly expands the visibility of our next-gen digital solutions for employers through integration with Virgin Pulse's unified, deeply personalized and customizable Homebase for Health solution. Virgin's commitment to helping members of more than 4,000 client organizations worldwide connect to their wellbeing to drive meaningful health and business outcomes aligns perfectly with Dario's proven solutions. We look forward to helping improve the health of Virgin Pulse members around the world," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

Virgin Pulse's industry-leading engagement levels increase partner program visibility and utilization through streamlined company adoption, seamless integration and member incentives. As a certified partner, Dario eliminates administrative burdens for employers and health plans associated with product configuration, separate procurement and contracting, privacy and security vetting, invoicing and reporting. To help members develop healthy behaviors and manage chronic conditions, Virgin Pulse rewards them for Dario utilization, including logging blood glucose, blood pressure or weight, monitoring their posture, setting health goals, and talking to a health coach.

Virgin Pulse improves member health outcomes by unifying and simplifying access to comprehensive digital tools, live services and partners including Dario. Virgin Pulse can help companies decrease healthcare costs by leveraging Dario's chronic condition solutions that are proven to drive meaningful engagement and improve clinical outcomes for long-term results.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

