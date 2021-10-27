Eyemart Express Reduces Long Wait Times for New Glasses with Same-Day In-Store Pickup Launch....

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It can take up to two weeks for consumers to receive new glasses. People in need of glasses now have one less barrier when shopping for new specs: no more long wait times. Online shopping with same-day in-store pickup is currently available at 230 Eyemart Express stores across the country.

In-store pickup makes it easy to shop for high-quality glasses from anywhere and still enjoy the same-day convenience of in-person shopping at Eyemart Express. In fact, the optical retailer's unique business model with on-site labs uniquely positions the company to offer this service. All online orders with in-store pickup are made with care in a timely manner by Eyemart Express' skilled lab technicians.

"When you have a hard time seeing, any time spent waiting on corrective eyewear is too long," says Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "Our customers can now shop from their home, office, or even a vacation, and see clearly immediately without the hassle of tracking a shipment or waiting weeks for their glasses to be ready."

This new shopping option is made possible by Eyemart Express' internal IT team. The in-house group created the company's proprietary platform and software programs.

"It was important to keep all the technology in-house to ensure a seamless user experience for our customers and our stores," says Keith O'Connor, Eyemart Express Vice President of Information Technology and Software Development. "We made it as easy as possible for shoppers of all ages to get new glasses using our in-store pickup option. You don't need to be tech savvy or create multiple online accounts to shop with us."

Customers can access the in-store pickup feature after they have made a purchase at any Eyemart Express store. Trained opticians at local stores take a customer's measurements and input the information into an online system. This ensures that any glasses purchased online fit properly—Eyemart Express customers will automatically see a curated selection of frames that are ideal for their prescription and lenses.

Experience Eyemart Express' convenient glasses shopping with same-day pickup.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com), is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 232 stores in 42 states.

