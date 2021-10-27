The NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting Registration Is Now Open

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announces that registration for its 2021 Fall National Meeting is now open. The meeting will be held in San Diego, California from December 11 - 16, and participants may attend either in person or virtually.

NAIC 2021 Fall National Meeting Registration Is Open

The Fall National Meeting registration fee, if received by Nov. 23, is $775 for in-person attendance. The fee for virtual only registration is $675. Both registrations include access to the meeting's Event App, which allows registrants to have exclusive access to meeting recordings and meeting summaries. A tentative agenda is available and includes The Center for Insurance Policy and Research's (CIPR) Fall Event: Emerging from a Crisis - Building a Construct for Lessons Learned for State Insurance Regulation. CIPR is scheduled to host this event, Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

In addition, meeting minute PDFs will be accessible to registrants within 10 business days after the conclusion of the National Meeting. For more information, please visit the NAIC Meetings & Events site.

Note: National Meeting Summaries will no longer be available from the Interactive Agenda. And Committee and Task Force Minutes PDFs will be posted to the Interactive Agenda approximately 30 days after the conclusion of the National Meeting.

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners