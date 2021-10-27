Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $128.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.42%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) and deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) during the third quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.
"I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors has voted to increase the fourth quarter dividend to $0.52 a share, a 6.1% increase from the third quarter. The increase represents the confidence the Board has in Prosperity's continuing success. Additionally, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its stock during the third quarter 2021 at an average price of $67.87," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Prosperity Bank was ranked by Forbes as the 2nd Best Bank in America for 2021 and has been in the Top 10 of Forbes' list since 2010," continued Zalman.
"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit by companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. Texas is projected to increase jobs by 493,000 in 2021. This increase, combined with people moving to the state, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We are seeing higher prices for most crops and higher oil prices, which should help local economies. Inflation continues to be higher than we would like, but we hope that it will moderate next year as the Federal Reserve begins tapering its asset purchases as expected. We believe there are also signs that inventories are starting to increase and supply chains are improving, although it will take some time to stabilize and return to normal," added Zalman.
"Prosperity continues to exhibit solid operating metrics in net income, return on tangible equity and return on assets, and maintain sound credit quality, with low nonperforming assets. Net interest margins have been stressed throughout the low-rate environment, however we believe this should improve if interest rates rise as projected," stated Zalman.
"We look forward to continuing to build our company through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, when they make sense and are appropriately accretive to earnings. Thank you to our customers for their loyalty and business and to our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.1 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million or 1.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in loan income and loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expenses. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 0.7%. Net income was $128.6 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $130.6 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $2.0 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $6.8 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.42%, 8.07% and 16.72%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.34%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $248.6 million compared with $258.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.5 million or 3.7%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.6 million compared with $245.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 1.3%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance, partially offset by a $6.8 million decrease in loan discount accretion.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.57% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $17.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.10% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Noninterest income was $34.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $34.9 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $279 thousand or 0.8%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $911 thousand or 2.6% to $34.6 million compared with $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This change was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage income and decrease in other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees.
Noninterest expense was $119.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $117.9 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.9 million or 1.6%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $4.6 million or 4.0% to $119.8 million compared with $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and gains on sale of other real estate of $1.8 million recorded during the second quarter of 2021.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Net income was $392.5 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $391.8 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $697 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $4.23 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $4.20 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 0.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 1.47%, 8.32% and 17.53%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.52%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $748.5 million compared with $773.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $24.6 million or 3.2%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.20% compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $41.4 million, lower rates on investment securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
Noninterest income was $104.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $95.0 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.2 million or 9.7%. This increase was primarily due to lower net loss on write-down of assets, an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income and an increase in other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $354.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $377.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $22.9 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020 and net gains on sale of other real estate of $2.7 million, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.
Balance Sheet Information
At September 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.512 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.315 billion or 10.0% compared with $33.198 billion at September 30, 2020.
Loans at September 30, 2021 were $18.958 billion, a decrease of $1.838 billion or 8.8%, compared with $20.796 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $294.1 million or 1.5% from $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to a $414.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company had $365.8 million of PPP loans compared to $1.394 billion of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and $780.0 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $217.6 million or 1.3% (5.3% annualized) from $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $604.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $115.3 million) or 2.9% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $359.6 million were production loans and $245.1 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $258.1 million as of September 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At September 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $407.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $5.7 million) or 2.1% of total loans, an increase of $20.8 million or 5.4%, compared with $386.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $198.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $49.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $16.9 million or 7.9%, compared with $215.1 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.9 million) at September 30, 2020.
Deposits at September 30, 2021 were $29.452 billion, an increase of $2.992 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.459 billion at September 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $341.4 million or 1.2% (4.7% annualized) from $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021, compared with $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020, and $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 compared with 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 and 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021.
There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $20.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 included $4.6 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $2.2 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $944 thousand was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $14.3 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared with $24.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included $12.7 million related to resolved PCD loans and $10.8 million related to the partial charge-off of one commercial real estate loan obtained through acquisition. The PCD loans had specific reserves of $12.9 million, of which $9.9 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $3.0 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $19.9 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on January 3, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 26, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.65 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 767,134 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $67.87 per share during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of September 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.
Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of September 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 3,233 loans totaling $365.8 million.
Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $79.5 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0916027.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of September 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.512 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 273 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
______________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $63.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $75.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Bryan/College Station Area
Garland
Mount Vernon
Liberty
North University
Bryan
Grapevine
Palestine
Magnolia
Texas Tech Student Union
Bryan-29th Street
Grapevine Main
Rusk
Magnolia Parkway
Bryan-East
Kiest
Seven Points
Mont Belvieu
Midland
Bryan-North
Lake Highlands
Teague
Nederland
Wadley
Caldwell
McKinney
Tyler-Beckham
Needville
Wall Street
College Station
McKinney Eldorado
Tyler-South Broadway
Rosenberg
Crescent Point
McKinney Redbud
Tyler-University
Shadow Creek
Odessa
Hearne
North Carrolton
Winnsboro
Spring
Grandview
Huntsville
Oak Cliff
Tomball
Grant
Madisonville
Park Cities
Houston Area
Waller
Kermit Highway
Navasota
Plano
Houston
West Columbia
Parkway
New Waverly
Plano-West
Aldine
Wharton
Rock Prairie
Preston Forest
Alief
Winnie
Other West Texas Area
Southwest Parkway
Preston Parker
Bellaire
Wirt
Locations
Tower Point
Preston Royal
Beltway
Big Spring
Wellborn Road
Red Oak
Clear Lake
South Texas Area -
Brownfield
Richardson
Copperfield
Corpus Christi
Brownwood
Central Texas Area
Richardson-West
Cypress
Calallen
Cisco
Austin
Rosewood Court
Downtown
Carmel
Comanche
Allandale
The Colony
Eastex
Northwest
Early
Cedar Park
Tollroad
Fairfield
Saratoga
Floydada
Congress
Trinity Mills
First Colony
Timbergate
Gorman
Lakeway
Turtle Creek
Fry Road
Water Street
Levelland
Liberty Hill
West 15th Plano
Gessner
Littlefield
Northland
West Allen
Gladebrook
Victoria
Merkel
Oak Hill
Westmoreland
Grand Parkway
Victoria Main
Plainview
Research Blvd
Wylie
Heights
Victoria-Navarro
San Angelo
Westlake
Highway 6 West
Victoria-North
Slaton
Fort Worth
Little York
Victoria Salem
Snyder
Other Central Texas Area
Haltom City
Medical Center
Locations
Hulen
Memorial Drive
Other South Texas Area
Oklahoma
Bastrop
Keller
Northside
Locations
Central Oklahoma Area
Canyon Lake
Museum Place
Pasadena
Alice
Oklahoma City
Dime Box
Renaissance Square
Pecan Grove
Aransas Pass
23rd Street
Dripping Springs
Roanoke
Pin Oak
Beeville
Expressway
Elgin
Stockyards
River Oaks
Colony Creek
I-240
Flatonia
Sugar Land
Cuero
Memorial
Georgetown
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area
SW Medical Center
Edna
Gruene
Locations
Tanglewood
Goliad
Other Central Oklahoma Area
Kingsland
Arlington
The Plaza
Gonzales
Locations
La Grange
Azle
Uptown
Hallettsville
Edmond
Lexington
Ennis
Waugh Drive
Kingsville
Norman
New Braunfels
Gainesville
Westheimer
Mathis
Pleasanton
Glen Rose
West University
Padre Island
Tulsa Area
Round Rock
Granbury
Woodcreek
Palacios
Tulsa
San Antonio
Grand Prairie
Port Lavaca
Garnett
Schulenburg
Jacksboro
Katy
Portland
Harvard
Seguin
Mesquite
Cinco Ranch
Rockport
Memorial
Smithville
Muenster
Katy-Spring Green
Sinton
Sheridan
Thorndale
Runaway Bay
Taft
S. Harvard
Weimar
Sanger
The Woodlands
Yoakum
Utica Tower
Waxahachie
The Woodlands-College Park
Yorktown
Yale
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Weatherford
The Woodlands-I-45
Dallas
The Woodlands-Research Forest
West Texas Area
Other Tulsa Area Locations
14th Street Plano
East Texas Area
Abilene
Owasso
Abrams Centre
Athens
Other Houston Area
Antilley Road
Addison
Blooming Grove
Locations
Barrow Street
Allen
Canton
Angleton
Cypress Street
Balch Springs
Carthage
Bay City
Judge Ely
Camp Wisdom
Corsicana
Beaumont
Mockingbird
Carrollton
Crockett
Cleveland
Cedar Hill
Eustace
East Bernard
Lubbock
Coppell
Gilmer
El Campo
4th Street
East Plano
Grapeland
Dayton
66th Street
Euless
Gun Barrel City
Galveston
82nd Street
Frisco
Jacksonville
Groves
86th Street
Frisco Warren
Kerens
Hempstead
98th Street
Frisco-West
Longview
Hitchcock
Avenue Q
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
10,197
$
9,080
$
20,991
$
46,777
$
51,694
Loans held for investment
16,949,486
17,147,146
17,345,506
17,357,788
18,013,333
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,998,049
2,095,559
2,272,389
2,842,379
2,730,614
Total loans
18,957,732
19,251,785
19,638,886
20,246,944
20,795,641
Investment securities(A)
12,629,368
11,918,691
10,088,002
8,542,820
7,431,495
Federal funds sold
237
281
8,986
553
56,469
Allowance for credit losses
(287,187)
(302,884)
(307,210)
(316,068)
(323,635)
Cash and due from banks
1,055,386
1,059,879
1,947,235
1,342,996
1,031,193
Goodwill
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,692
Core deposit intangibles, net
64,539
67,417
70,304
73,235
76,478
Other real estate owned
150
144
462
10,593
11,548
Fixed assets, net
322,799
324,502
326,970
323,572
325,994
Other assets
537,459
548,473
553,147
602,994
560,724
Total assets
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
$
33,197,599
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,326,489
$
10,099,149
$
9,820,445
$
9,151,233
$
8,998,328
Interest-bearing deposits
19,125,163
19,011,092
18,942,660
18,209,259
17,460,878
Total deposits
29,451,652
29,110,241
28,763,105
27,360,492
26,459,206
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
2,570
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
440,969
433,069
377,106
389,583
380,274
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
125,146
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
244,110
216,330
166,414
148,584
165,579
Total liabilities
30,166,678
29,789,587
29,336,572
27,928,606
27,162,722
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,345,441
6,310,337
6,221,846
6,130,669
6,034,877
Total liabilities and equity
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
$
33,197,599
(A) Includes $2,483, $1,394, $970, $974 and $(442) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(B) Includes $1,961, $1,101, $766, $769 and $(349) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
213,821
$
216,803
$
233,075
$
241,625
$
244,255
$
663,699
$
734,270
Securities(C)
46,217
43,708
38,677
36,721
38,033
128,602
130,091
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
302
340
351
301
144
993
902
Total interest income
260,340
260,851
272,103
278,647
282,432
793,294
865,263
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,578
15,288
17,362
19,757
22,458
44,228
82,745
Other borrowings
—
—
—
33
52
—
3,517
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
195
164
159
224
309
518
1,403
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
—
—
—
999
1,500
—
4,499
Total interest expense
11,773
15,452
17,521
21,013
24,319
44,746
92,164
Net interest income
248,567
245,399
254,582
257,634
258,113
748,548
773,099
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
10,000
—
20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
248,567
245,399
254,582
257,634
248,113
748,548
753,099
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
7,962
6,560
6,687
8,051
7,156
21,209
22,244
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
8,837
8,918
8,031
8,193
8,315
25,786
23,052
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,115
6,062
5,978
6,046
5,920
18,155
17,814
Trust income
2,467
2,276
2,837
2,192
2,502
7,580
7,406
Mortgage income
1,396
2,914
3,307
3,989
2,958
7,617
6,788
Brokerage income
861
795
711
642
628
2,367
1,862
Bank owned life insurance income
1,325
1,294
1,292
1,252
1,449
3,911
4,502
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
(528)
(68)
(4,858)
Other noninterest income
5,427
6,981
5,244
6,857
6,524
17,652
16,177
Total noninterest income
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
34,924
104,209
94,987
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
78,412
75,611
80,037
77,809
75,068
234,060
231,459
Net occupancy and equipment
8,165
8,046
7,833
8,223
8,644
24,044
26,814
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
9,103
8,718
8,233
8,442
8,776
26,054
31,887
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,497
2,670
2,670
2,670
2,512
7,837
7,191
Core deposit intangibles amortization
2,878
2,887
2,931
3,243
3,270
8,696
9,926
Depreciation
4,524
4,513
4,540
4,261
4,605
13,577
13,971
Communications
3,013
2,982
2,899
2,931
3,027
8,894
9,546
Other real estate expense
30
198
244
279
258
472
344
Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate
4
(1,839)
(887)
(195)
(137)
(2,722)
(263)
Merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,018
Other noninterest expense
11,189
11,405
10,576
12,542
11,896
33,170
38,135
Total noninterest expense
119,815
115,191
119,076
120,205
117,919
354,082
377,028
Income before income taxes
163,397
165,764
169,514
173,976
165,118
498,675
471,058
Provision for income taxes
34,807
35,153
36,205
36,885
35,054
106,165
79,245
Net income available to common shareholders
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
391,813
(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
391,813
Basic earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
1.40
$
4.23
$
4.20
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
1.40
$
4.23
$
4.20
Return on average assets (F)
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.54
%
1.63
%
1.58
%
1.47
%
1.62
%
(J)
Return on average common equity (F)
8.07
%
8.31
%
8.60
%
8.98
%
8.64
%
8.32
%
8.78
%
(J)
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
19.19
%
17.53
%
19.77
%
(J)
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
3.49
%
3.57
%
3.20
%
3.69
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
40.17
%
41.52
%
43.19
%
(K)
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.38
%
17.48
%
17.50
%
18.00
%
18.18
%
17.38
%
18.18
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
13.74
%
13.17
%
14.84
%
13.17
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
14.84
%
15.26
%
14.60
%
13.74
%
13.17
%
14.84
%
13.17
%
Total risk-based capital
15.20
%
15.71
%
15.07
%
14.23
%
14.28
%
15.20
%
14.28
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.55
%
9.50
%
9.68
%
9.67
%
9.57
%
9.55
%
9.57
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
9.19
%
9.12
%
9.18
%
9.12
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,656
92,823
93,226
Diluted
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,656
92,823
93,226
Period end shares outstanding
92,160
92,935
92,929
92,571
92,562
92,160
92,562
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.49
$
0.46
$
1.47
$
1.38
Book value per common share
$
68.85
$
67.90
$
66.95
$
66.23
$
65.20
$
68.85
$
65.20
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
$
30.53
$
29.46
$
33.09
$
29.46
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
72.97
$
78.06
$
83.02
$
70.38
$
60.63
$
83.02
$
75.22
Low
$
64.40
$
69.83
$
66.45
$
50.43
$
48.80
$
64.40
$
42.02
Period end closing price
$
71.13
$
71.80
$
76.16
$
69.36
$
51.83
$
71.13
$
51.83
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
3,625
3,724
3,724
3,756
3,716
3,625
3,716
Number of banking centers
273
274
275
275
275
273
275
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$3,761
$9,731
$13,313
$13,514
$16,729
$26,805
$57,191
ASC 310-30
$1,618
$2,462
$3,027
$2,545
$5,805
$7,107
$18,091
Securities net amortization
$136
$171
$111
$66
$116
$418
$513
Time deposits amortization
$201
$327
$507
$790
$1,240
$1,035
$5.303
(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 16.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.
(F) Interim periods annualized.
(G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
11,714
$
91
3.08%
$
13,716
$
109
3.19%
$
50,606
$
420
3.30%
Loans held for investment
17,102,998
199,019
4.62%
17,305,259
200,817
4.65%
18,267,559
225,596
4.91%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,836,252
14,711
3.18%
1,984,305
15,877
3.21%
2,279,461
18,239
3.18%
Total Loans
18,950,964
213,821
4.48%
19,303,280
216,803
4.50%
20,597,626
244,255
4.72%
Investment securities
12,184,964
46,217
1.50%
(M)
11,180,948
43,708
1.57%
(M)
7,603,762
38,033
1.99%
(M)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
734,787
302
0.16%
1,221,993
340
0.11%
618,228
144
0.09%
Total interest-earning assets
31,870,715
260,340
3.24%
31,706,221
260,851
3.30%
28,819,616
282,432
3.90%
Allowance for credit losses
(301,011)
(306,059)
(321,424)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,728,965
4,695,860
4,482,646
Total assets
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
32,980,838
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,089,678
$
3,614
0.24%
$
6,281,068
$
5,471
0.35%
$
5,221,722
$
5,028
0.38%
Savings and money market deposits
9,944,664
4,522
0.18%
9,872,624
5,490
0.22%
8,937,751
7,833
0.35%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,897,123
3,442
0.47%
2,980,186
4,327
0.58%
3,103,290
9,597
1.23%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
13,898
52
1.49%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
448,338
195
0.17%
383,975
164
0.17%
378,888
309
0.32%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
—
—
—
125,256
1,500
4.76%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,379,803
11,773
0.24%
(N)
19,517,853
15,452
0.32%
(N)
17,780,805
24,319
0.54%
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,286,062
10,062,085
8,980,814
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
229,502
198,748
167,532
Total liabilities
29,925,314
29,808,633
26,959,098
Shareholders' equity
6,373,355
6,287,389
6,021,740
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
32,980,838
Net interest income and margin
$
248,567
3.09%
$
245,399
3.10%
$
258,113
3.56%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
551
586
658
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
249,118
3.10%
$
245,985
3.11%
$
258,771
3.57%
(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16%, 0.21% and 0.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(O)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
19,507
$
439
3.01%
$
60,256
$
1,575
3.49%
Loans held for investment
17,228,462
613,813
4.76%
17,890,010
690,175
5.15%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
2,061,432
49,447
3.21%
1,749,568
42,520
3.25%
Total loans
19,309,401
663,699
4.60%
19,699,834
734,270
4.98%
Investment securities
10,849,373
128,602
1.58%
(P)
8,029,097
130,091
2.16%
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,151,647
993
0.12%
339,229
902
0.36%
Total interest-earning assets
31,310,421
793,294
3.39%
28,068,160
865,263
4.12%
Allowance for credit losses
(307,500)
(325,036)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,644,874
4,540,440
Total assets
$
35,647,795
$
32,283,564
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,160,988
$
15,028
0.33%
$
5,054,320
$
16,745
0.44%
Savings and money market deposits
9,747,706
15,765
0.22%
8,481,852
30,700
0.48%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,969,151
13,435
0.60%
3,243,564
35,300
1.45%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
439,018
3,517
1.07%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
403,254
518
0.17%
370,225
1,403
0.51%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
125,475
4,499
4.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
19,281,099
44,746
0.31%
(Q)
17,714,454
92,164
0.69%
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
9,855,599
8,354,410
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
24,321
Other liabilities
194,347
239,747
Total liabilities
29,360,992
26,332,932
Shareholders' equity
6,286,803
5,950,632
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
35,647,795
$
32,283,564
Net interest income and margin
$
748,548
3.20%
$
773,099
3.68%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,772
2,071
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
750,320
3.20%
$
775,170
3.69%
(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,421 and $27,318 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21% and 0.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
3.08
%
3.19
%
2.90
%
3.23
%
3.30
%
Loans held for investment
4.62
%
4.65
%
5.02
%
4.95
%
4.91
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
3.18
%
3.21
%
3.23
%
3.20
%
3.18
%
Total loans
4.48
%
4.50
%
4.80
%
4.72
%
4.72
%
Investment securities (S)
1.50
%
1.57
%
1.71
%
1.83
%
1.99
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.24
%
3.30
%
3.64
%
3.76
%
3.90
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.24
%
0.35
%
0.39
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
Savings and money market deposits
0.18
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.30
%
0.35
%
Certificates and other time deposits
0.47
%
0.58
%
0.76
%
0.98
%
1.23
%
Other borrowings
—
—
—
5.39
%
1.49
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.24
%
0.32
%
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
4.87
%
4.76
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.24
%
0.32
%
0.38
%
0.46
%
0.54
%
Net Interest Margin
3.09
%
3.10
%
3.40
%
3.48
%
3.56
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.10
%
3.11
%
3.41
%
3.49
%
3.57
%
(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.
(S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $15,141, $14,436, $12,844, $11,509 and $10,089 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
11,714
$
13,716
$
33,327
$
42,856
$
50,606
Loans held for investment
17,102,998
17,305,259
17,279,066
17,700,756
18,267,559
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,836,252
1,984,305
2,369,601
2,603,455
2,279,461
Total Loans
18,950,964
19,303,280
19,681,994
20,347,067
20,597,626
Investment securities
12,184,964
11,180,948
9,148,841
8,001,679
7,603,762
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
734,787
1,221,993
1,506,645
1,094,487
618,228
Total interest-earning assets
31,870,715
31,706,221
30,337,480
29,443,233
28,819,616
Allowance for credit losses
(301,011)
(306,059)
(315,590)
(322,138)
(321,424)
Cash and due from banks
570,765
521,737
308,787
289,579
267,887
Goodwill
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,233,231
3,231,850
3,231,976
Core deposit intangibles, net
65,955
68,830
71,763
74,919
78,269
Other real estate
279
3,001
6,385
14,573
8,061
Fixed assets, net
323,584
326,570
326,004
325,485
325,958
Other assets
536,745
544,085
576,300
633,405
570,495
Total assets
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
$
32,980,838
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,286,062
$
10,062,085
$
9,206,791
$
9,103,742
$
8,980,814
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,089,678
6,281,068
6,112,469
5,545,298
5,221,722
Savings and money market deposits
9,944,664
9,872,624
9,420,064
9,170,179
8,937,751
Certificates and other time deposits
2,897,123
2,980,186
3,031,621
3,047,475
3,103,290
Total deposits
29,217,527
29,195,963
27,770,945
26,866,694
26,243,577
Other borrowings
—
—
—
2,435
13,898
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
448,338
383,975
376,662
376,779
378,888
Subordinated notes
—
—
—
81,570
125,256
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
229,502
198,748
169,138
224,907
167,532
Shareholders' equity
6,373,355
6,287,389
6,197,668
6,108,574
6,021,740
Total liabilities and equity
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
$
32,980,838
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
1,841,899
9.7
%
$
2,021,951
10.5
%
$
2,104,116
10.7
%
$
2,210,003
10.9
%
$
2,171,302
10.5
%
Warehouse purchase program
1,998,049
10.6
%
2,095,559
10.9
%
2,272,389
11.6
%
2,842,379
14.0
%
2,730,614
13.1
%
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,269,417
12.0
%
2,147,474
11.2
%
2,031,355
10.4
%
1,956,960
9.7
%
2,081,762
10.0
%
1-4 family residential
4,709,468
24.8
%
4,531,589
23.5
%
4,310,437
21.9
%
4,253,331
21.0
%
4,189,852
20.1
%
Home equity
746,426
3.9
%
637,431
3.3
%
554,278
2.8
%
504,207
2.5
%
477,552
2.3
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
5,550,841
29.3
%
5,681,184
29.5
%
5,858,475
29.8
%
6,078,764
30.0
%
6,179,901
29.7
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
631,497
3.3
%
590,135
3.1
%
571,783
2.9
%
581,352
2.9
%
598,972
2.9
%
Consumer and other
274,980
1.5
%
264,652
1.4
%
293,023
1.5
%
344,028
1.7
%
367,231
1.8
%
Energy
569,314
3.0
%
501,821
2.6
%
503,947
2.6
%
512,735
2.5
%
604,698
2.9
%
Paycheck Protection Program
365,841
1.9
%
779,989
4.0
%
1,139,083
5.8
%
963,185
4.8
%
1,393,757
6.7
%
Total loans
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
$
20,246,944
$
20,795,641
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
10,326,489
35.0
%
$
10,099,149
34.7
%
$
9,820,445
34.1
%
$
9,151,233
33.4
%
$
8,998,328
34.0
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,088,923
20.7
%
6,185,115
21.2
%
6,158,641
21.4
%
5,899,051
21.6
%
5,297,802
20.0
%
Money market
6,864,664
23.3
%
6,706,252
23.0
%
6,714,889
23.4
%
6,381,014
23.3
%
6,324,127
23.9
%
Savings
3,293,850
11.2
%
3,160,606
10.9
%
3,083,447
10.7
%
2,863,086
10.5
%
2,772,492
10.5
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2,877,726
9.8
%
2,959,119
10.2
%
2,985,683
10.4
%
3,066,108
11.2
%
3,066,457
11.6
%
Total deposits
$
29,451,652
$
29,110,241
$
28,763,105
$
27,360,492
$
26,459,206
Loan to Deposit Ratio
64.4
%
66.1
%
68.3
%
74.0
%
78.6
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Single family residential construction
$
659,248
29.0
%
$
624,954
29.1
%
$
590,223
29.1
%
$
579,761
29.6
%
$
654,933
31.5
%
Land development
92,623
4.1
%
97,709
4.6
%
97,267
4.8
%
103,307
5.3
%
114,937
5.5
%
Raw land
315,803
13.9
%
245,484
11.4
%
243,394
12.0
%
247,628
12.7
%
240,154
11.5
%
Residential lots
195,201
8.6
%
165,645
7.7
%
176,884
8.6
%
158,441
8.1
%
137,615
6.6
%
Commercial lots
169,189
7.5
%
153,714
7.2
%
137,512
6.8
%
114,427
5.8
%
109,569
5.3
%
Commercial construction and other
837,436
36.9
%
860,069
40.0
%
786,192
38.7
%
753,587
38.5
%
825,053
39.6
%
Net unaccreted discount
(83)
(101)
(117)
(191)
(499)
Total construction loans
$
2,269,417
$
2,147,474
$
2,031,355
$
1,956,960
$
2,081,762
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2021
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
344,431
$
287,295
$
43,715
$
16,729
$
28,842
$
316,601
$
1,037,613
Commercial and industrial buildings
159,540
83,393
19,884
20,930
18,037
158,211
459,995
Office buildings
122,714
471,358
28,437
72,232
4,783
77,257
776,781
Medical buildings
105,696
23,741
2,617
23,053
39,699
65,846
260,652
Apartment buildings
259,581
145,045
37,544
15,854
35,052
179,293
672,369
Hotel
74,641
77,389
42,971
29,372
—
152,221
376,594
Other
75,713
68,519
18,409
8,442
3,769
72,250
247,102
Total
$
1,142,316
$
1,156,740
$
193,577
$
186,612
$
130,182
$
1,021,679
$
3,831,106
(U)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2021
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2021
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Jun 30, 2021
Balance at
Sep 30, 2021
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
345,599
$
16,535
$
12,774
$
320,052
$
8,695
$
5,569
$
665,651
$
25,230
$
18,343
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (V)
12,286,159
2,913,494
2,585,926
689,573
144,694
89,833
12,975,732
(W)
3,058,188
2,675,759
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
11,940,560
$
2,896,959
$
2,573,152
$
369,521
$
135,999
$
84,264
$
12,310,081
$
3,032,958
$
2,657,416
(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.551 billion as of September 30, 2021.
(V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(W) Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
35,035
$
32,880
$
43,025
$
47,185
$
57,412
$
35,035
$
57,412
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
1,038
330
313
1,699
462
1,038
462
Total nonperforming loans
36,073
33,210
43,338
48,884
57,874
36,073
57,874
Repossessed assets
326
310
362
93
120
326
120
Other real estate
150
144
462
10,593
11,548
150
11,548
Total nonperforming assets
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
$
59,570
$
69,542
$
36,549
$
69,542
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
8,199
$
8,613
$
11,290
$
16,176
$
17,273
$
8,199
$
17,273
Construction, land development and other land loans
803
1,423
1,692
1,566
2,633
803
2,633
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
11,117
11,681
11,920
25,830
29,953
11,117
29,953
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
15,691
11,266
16,896
12,315
16,069
15,691
16,069
Agriculture (includes farmland)
643
661
803
2,075
1,931
643
1,931
Consumer and other
96
20
1,561
1,608
1,683
96
1,683
Total
$
36,549
$
33,664
$
44,162
$
59,570
$
69,542
$
36,549
$
69,542
Number of loans/properties
155
152
167
208
198
155
198
Allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
$
316,068
$
323,635
$
287,187
$
323,635
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
3,763
$
3,529
$
1,584
$
4,085
$
8,344
$
8,876
$
20,522
Construction, land development and other land loans
(4)
(105)
(5)
(110)
478
(114)
460
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
66
(6)
47
1,982
252
107
308
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
11,180
517
6,589
626
676
18,286
595
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(63)
(9)
33
(4)
(17)
(39)
(21)
Consumer and other
755
400
610
988
837
1,765
2,508
Total
$
15,697
$
4,326
$
8,858
$
7,567
$
10,570
$
28,881
$
24,372
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.15
%
0.20
%
0.24
%
0.12
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.19
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.19
%
0.33
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.33
%
0.09
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.21
%
0.20
%
0.17
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.51
%
1.57
%
1.56
%
1.56
%
1.56
%
1.51
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program loans and
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
1.92
%
1.94
%
1.73
%
1.94
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted
earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses,
net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:
Net income
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
391,813
Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X)
—
—
—
—
—
—
6,334
Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(20,145)
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
378,002
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
92,683
92,935
92,854
92,559
92,656
92,823
93,226
Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.07
NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(0.22)
Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses,
net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
1.39
$
1.41
$
1.44
$
1.48
$
1.40
$
4.23
$
4.05
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on
average assets excluding merger related expenses,
net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
378,002
Average total assets
$
36,298,669
$
36,096,022
$
34,544,360
$
33,690,906
$
32,980,838
$
35,647,795
$
32,283,564
Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses,
net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)
1.42
%
1.45
%
1.54
%
1.63
%
1.58
%
1.47
%
1.56
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
average common equity excluding merger related expenses,
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
378,002
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,021,740
$
6,286,803
$
5,950,632
Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses,
net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)
8.07
%
8.31
%
8.60
%
8.98
%
8.64
%
8.32
%
8.47
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
391,813
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,021,740
$
6,286,803
$
5,950,632
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,297,592)
(3,300,467)
(3,304,994)
(3,306,769)
(3,310,245)
(3,300,990)
(3,307,925)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,075,763
$
2,986,922
$
2,892,674
$
2,801,805
$
2,711,495
$
2,985,813
$
2,642,707
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
19.19
%
17.53
%
19.77
%
(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
(Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)
$
128,590
$
130,611
$
133,309
$
137,091
$
130,064
$
392,510
$
378,002
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,373,355
$
6,287,389
$
6,197,668
$
6,108,574
$
6,021,740
$
6,286,803
$
5,950,632
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,297,592)
(3,300,467)
(3,304,994)
(3,306,769)
(3,310,245)
(3,300,990)
(3,307,925)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,075,763
$
2,986,922
$
2,892,674
$
2,801,805
$
2,711,495
$
2,985,813
$
2,642,707
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)
16.72
%
17.49
%
18.43
%
19.57
%
19.19
%
17.53
%
19.07
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
6,345,441
$
6,310,337
$
6,221,846
$
6,130,669
$
6,034,877
$
6,345,441
$
6,034,877
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
(3,304,871)
(3,308,170)
(3,296,175)
3,308,170
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
$
2,825,798
$
2,726,707
$
3,049,266
$
2,726,707
Period end shares outstanding
92,160
92,935
92,929
92,571
92,562
92,160
92,562
Tangible book value per share
$
33.09
$
32.40
$
31.42
$
30.53
$
29.46
$
33.09
29.46
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,049,266
$
3,011,284
$
2,919,906
$
2,825,798
$
2,726,707
$
3,049,266
$
2,726,707
Total assets
$
36,512,119
$
36,099,924
$
35,558,418
$
34,059,275
$
33,197,599
$
36,512,119
$
33,197,599
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,296,175)
(3,299,053)
(3,301,940)
(3,304,871)
(3,308,170)
(3,296,175)
(3,308,170)
Tangible assets
$
33,215,944
$
32,800,871
$
32,256,478
$
30,754,404
$
29,889,429
$
33,215,944
$
29,889,429
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.18
%
9.18
%
9.05
%
9.19
%
9.12
%
9.18
%
9.12
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans,
excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses
$
287,187
$
302,884
$
307,210
$
316,068
$
323,635
$
287,187
$
323,635
Total loans
$
18,957,732
$
19,251,785
$
19,638,886
$
20,246,944
$
20,795,641
$
18,957,732
$
20,795,641
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,998,049)
(2,095,559)
(2,272,389)
(2,842,379)
(2,730,614)
(1,998,049)
(2,730,614)
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
(365,841)
(779,989)
(1,139,083)
(963,185)
(1,393,757)
(365,841)
(1,393,757)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
$
16,593,842
$
16,376,237
$
16,227,414
$
16,441,380
$
16,671,270
$
16,593,842
$
16,671,270
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans
1.73
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
1.92
%
1.94
%
1.73
%
1.94
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:
Noninterest expense
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
117,919
$
354,082
$
377,028
Net interest income
$
248,567
$
245,399
$
254,582
$
257,634
$
258,113
$
748,548
$
773,099
Noninterest income
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
34,924
104,209
94,987
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
(528)
(68)
(4,858)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities
34,390
35,800
34,087
37,222
35,452
104,277
99,845
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes
$
282,957
$
281,199
$
288,669
$
294,856
$
293,565
$
852,825
$
872,944
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
40.17
%
41.52
%
43.19
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,
Noninterest expense
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
117,919
$
354,082
$
377,028
Less: merger related expenses
—
—
—
—
—
—
8,018
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
$
119,815
$
115,191
$
119,076
$
120,205
$
117,919
$
354,082
$
369,010
Net interest income
$
248,567
$
245,399
$
254,582
$
257,634
$
258,113
$
748,548
$
773,099
Noninterest income
34,645
35,556
34,008
36,547
34,924
104,209
94,987
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
255
(244)
(79)
(675)
(528)
(68)
(4,858)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes
34,390
35,800
34,087
37,222
35,452
104,277
99,845
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes
$
282,957
$
281,199
$
288,669
$
294,856
$
293,565
$
852,825
$
872,944
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses
42.34
%
40.96
%
41.25
%
40.77
%
40.17
%
41.52
%
42.27
%
View original content to download multimedia:
