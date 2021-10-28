Evio Beauty Announces Partnership with Batsheva Haart for Limited Edition Beauty Bundle Offering

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio Beauty, the good-for-you, luxury beauty brand that prides itself on its kind, conscious and affordable product offering, has partnered with Netflix star, Batsheva Haart from the reality television series, "My Unorthodox Life" for an exclusive beauty kit collaboration to advocate breaking stigmas and challenging yourself to explore endless possibilities.

Batsheva Haart and Brandi Leifso, Founder of Evio Beauty

The collaboration includes a limited edition Evio Beauty bundle featuring Haart's favorite products from the brand: Velvet Colour Stick, Lip Liner & Lip Gloss.

"Breaking Stigmas and defying limiting beliefs is in Evio's DNA. When we found out about Batsheva's story, we knew we wanted to work with her. We admire her courage, patience, and kindness as she embraces change and breaks personal and societal stigmas about the often quiet topic of religion in the modern world and female empowerment," says Brandi Leifso, Founder & CEO of Evio Beauty.

The limited-edition Evio Beauty x Batsheva Haart Kit is available from now until November 6th on eviobeauty.com for $39USD in two different kit versions, inclusive of all skin tones. The kit encompasses the star's personal favorites, such as the Lip-spo Gloss and Lip-spo Liner in shade "Val" and the Velvet Colour Stick in shade "Where You Can." Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to donate to Dress for Success with their purchase. Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that provides professional attire for low-income women, to help support their job-search and interview process. Evio Beauty also donates 1 product for every product purchased to its network of over 27 shelters across North America.

"Don't limit yourself. Don't think that you have to be one specific thing because that's what society, religion, or friends and family think that's all you can be. The possibilities are endless," shares Netflix Star & Digital Creator, Batsheva Haart.

About Evio Beauty:

Evio Beauty is on a mission to break stigmas with the belief that good-for-you products should connect us, not divide us. The brand's judgment-free luxury makeup and skincare are vegan, cruelty-free, affordable, and designed for all. Fuelled by kindness and community building, Evio donates one product for every product purchased on eviobeauty.com to organizations that help the underdog thrive. To date, Evio Beauty has donated over $500,000 worth of personal-care items to more than twenty-seven shelters and organizations across North America including the Vancouver Rape Relief Women's Shelter that founder Brandi Leifso lived in when launching Evio Beauty Group Ltd.

@Eviobeauty / www.eviobeauty.com

About Batsheva Haart:

Batsheva Haart is a content creator and reality TV personality of the hit Netflix series "My Unorthodox Life." The show chronicles her adjustment from the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to her life today in Manhattan. Through her experiences, Batsheva has become an advocate for equality and female empowerment.

