JLS Fund to Participate in Microdose Wonderland: Miami Event (8-9 November 2021)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLS Fund ("JLS"), an investment fund focused on the intersection of science, technology and neurology to leverage the potential of plant-based and psychedelic medicines, announced that it will participate in the upcoming Wonderland: Miami event hosted by Microdose. The event will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL on November 8-9, 2021.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner Lindsay Hoover will present on an investment-focused panel, Psychedelic Capital Live, on Monday, November 8th at 12:10 p.m. ET. Lindsay Hoover has also been nominated in the "Investor of Year" category for the 1st Annual Microdose Awards.

About JLS Fund

JLS was formed to invest in the exciting intersection of science, technology, and neurology, leveraging the enormous potential of plant-based and psychedelic medicines to heal illness and enhance wellness. We focus on the development of drugs for intractable mental and physical conditions and the enabling technology and tools that can accelerate and improve the delivery and efficacy of those therapies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jls.fund/

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space.

We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

