Newly Organized Southern California Sanitation Workers Ratify First Union Contract

COVINA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Board of Teamsters Local 396 congratulates over 300 sanitation workers at CR&R in Perris and Cherry Valley, California, who just ratified their first union contract with Teamsters Local 396.

This group of brave workers initially won their union election in December 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. By standing shoulder to shoulder, workers at CR&R formed their bargaining committee and have now ratified the first union contract that guarantees them job protections, wage increases, affordable full family healthcare, and pension contributions. This group of nearly 300 sanitation workers serves communities throughout the Inland Empire region of Southern California, including San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Teamsters Local 396 currently represents over 3,000 sanitation workers throughout Southern California and is among the largest Teamster sanitation locals in the U.S.

Ron Herrera, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 stated, "These essential workers organized despite the COVID-19 pandemic and have now ratified their first contract with Teamsters Local 396. This is a major step forward for them and their families. Under this contract, many workers in this bargaining unit will immediately receive a raise on average of between $3.00 and $8.00 per hour. Over the span of the five-year contract, worker wages will increase between 16 and 26 percent, in addition to having full family healthcare, and significant contributions into the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension. This group of essential workers have truly demonstrated the grit and tenacity that all Teamsters have."

