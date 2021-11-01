Orexo´s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2022, Orexo has appointed a Nomination Committee which represents approximately 38 percent of the number of votes in the company as of September 30, 2021.

The Nomination Committee, comprises:

Christian Salling , Novo Holdings A/S, also Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Claus Berner Møller, ATP

Patrik Walldov , representantative for Anders Walldov (incl. indirect holding via Brohuvudet AB)

James Noble , Chairman of the Board of Orexo

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to the AGM regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Chairman of the Board, Board members, Board member fees, any remuneration for committee work, and fees to the auditor, as well as principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice of the AGM and on Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this by sending an e-mail to ir@orexo.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to "Orexo's Nomination Committee", Orexo AB, P.O. Box 303, SE-751 05 Uppsala, Sweden, by February 18, 2022 at the latest.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 4:00 pm CET in Uppsala, Sweden. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the AGM must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) by March 10, 2022 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Joseph DeFeo, EVP and CFO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00 E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental illness. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the US market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product, ZUBSOLV®, for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for Orexo in 2020 amounted to SEK 664 million and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8.00 am CET, on November 1, 2021.

