Rush Street Interactive Crowned Sportsbook of the Year at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the RushBet brand in Colombia and the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in the United States, has been named Sportsbook of the Year at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021. RSI was recognized for the successful performance of its online sportsbook in Colombia over the past year and for the strong user experience and originality of the RushBet platform.

The SBC Awards Latinoamérica reward and celebrate the very best operators, affiliates and service providers in betting and gaming. Winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges from all major disciplines in the Latin American gaming industry.

"We are very pleased to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Colombia team and our commitment to ensuring RushBet players enjoy a top-quality and high-integrity entertainment experience," said Mattias Stetz, Chief Operating Officer of RSI. "It's especially gratifying as our entrance into the Colombian market in June 2018 marked the first launch of a legal and regulated online sportsbook and casino in the country by a U.S.-based gaming operator. Colombia and the greater Latin American market are strategically important to RSI's long-term growth and we look forward to deepening our presence in the region."

"As the world watches Latin America emerge into a premier gaming and sports betting destination, RSI is extremely honored to be recognized by the SBC Awards Latinoamérica as a top performer in this burgeoning market," said Omar Calvo, GM of RSI Colombia. "Latin American sports bettors have made it clear they prefer RushBet.co, and we thank our talented team here in Colombia and across the globe for this achievement."

The awards ceremony was held in Miami, Florida on October 28, 2021, as part of the SBC Summit Latinoamérica. The Summit convened some of the most influential members of the Latin American gaming industry, including Mr. Stetz, who was a speaker.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

