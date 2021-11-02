Bio-Techne Named in Inc.'s First-Annual Best-Led Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced inclusion in Inc.'s first annual Best-Led Companies list, an exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market — a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also large enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one in four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

To be considered for the list, each company had to fill out an application answering questions about its performance, executive team, and leadership. Applicants were then analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' superlative accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"We are honored to be recognized in Inc.'s inaugural list of Best-Led Companies," said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement reflects strong leadership at all levels of Bio-Techne. This leadership has been an integral part of our recent strong performance and positions the Company for continued growth going forward."

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence, generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

