Evins Communications Named Agency Of Record For Forbes Travel Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the global expert on genuine Five-Star service, today announced the appointment of Evins Communications as its communications agency of record, effective immediately. The only independent, global rating system for hotels, restaurants and spas, Forbes Travel Guide has been recognized internationally for 63 years as the authority on luxury. Evins will lead Forbes Travel Guide's core marketing communications campaigns, including the promotion of the Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Ratings and Forbes Travel Guide Luxury Summit.

Forbes Travel Guide

"We are delighted to be partnering with Evins in support of our forthcoming marketing efforts as we prepare to launch and pursue exciting new initiatives in the coming year," said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "Evins first joined the Forbes Travel Guide family in 2020, and we are excited to expand our partnership as we enter a post-pandemic world and develop unique strategies that cater to the pent-up demand for travel."

An award-winning marketing communications and public relations firm, Evins will be responsible for communicating Forbes Travel Guide's vision and differentiation through brand communications positioning, media relations and thought leadership platforming. The appointment of Evins follows the agency's recent rebrand and debut of Evins PR+, a new business-focused PR model that uses insight-driven marketing communications strategies focused on achieving tangible and measurable business goals. Making a consequential impact for clients by transforming market data and intelligence into actionable insights and strategic programming represents, Evins PR+ encompasses a full range of integrated services within the Agency's specialized practice areas of Brand Essence & Content Strategy; Food, Wine & Spirits; Health & Wellness; Luxe Living; and Travel & Hospitality.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be working with such a distinguished brand in the travel and hospitality space," said Mathew Evins, Chairman of Evins Communications. "Forbes Travel Guide has long been a definitive authority on luxury hospitality, and now more than ever, travelers and the industry alike need guidance as they begin to navigate the world of travel once again. We are very excited to be working with Filip and his team and look forward to a beneficial and successful partnership with Forbes Travel Guide brand."

For more information on Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Evins Communications

Evins Communications is a leading brand marketing communications and public relations firm with specialty expertise designed to help clients achieve their business goals. The Agency, which encompasses four practice areas; Travel & Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Food, Wine & Spirits and Premium Lifestyle; has made a consequential contribution to the growth and development of numerous icon and legacy brands and businesses. Evins is well known for providing consummate business and strategic counsel, as well as for developing creative and innovative strategies and tactics to create compelling brand experiences that catalyze brand resonance and engagement. The Agency's proficiency to transform brand and business potential into brand and business performance, and its established track record of contributing to a client's growth and success, is the basis for the longevity of its client partnerships, with an average tenure of more than eight years and several in excess of two decades. Since its founding in 1987, Evins has played an invaluable role in the development and growth of icons and innovators including American Express, Bergdorf Goodman, Chenot Palace Weggis, Colgin Cellars, CORE Club, Courvoisier Cognac, Departures Magazine, Double Cross Vodka, Exclusive Resorts, Glaceau Vitamin Water, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Inspirato, Jet Linx Aviation, Leica Camera, LVMH Watch & Jewelry, Maker's Mark, Marquis Jet / NETJETS, Neiman Marcus, Park Hyatt, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotel & Resorts, Schaller & Weber, Swarovski, Tequila Avion, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Lanesborough, The Lowell, Trinchero, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Wolford Hosiery, Valentino, Vera Wang and Wheels Up, amongst many others. In 2021, Evins was named the Official Communications Agency of Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel. For more information, please visit Evins on Instagram at @evins.pr and on Facebook and Twitter at @EvinsPR.

