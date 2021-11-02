Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Publishes Second Annual 'Book of Giving' <span class="legendSpanClass">The Highly-Requested Print and Digital Fundraising Catalog is Back to Support First Responders by Providing Lifesaving Equipment Grants</span>

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As first responders continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic along with unprecedented natural disasters, they rely on lifesaving equipment to help keep their communities safe. Today, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation published the second annual Book of Giving, a digital and print fundraising catalog showcasing more than two dozen of the most requested pieces of lifesaving equipment first responders rely on to do their jobs.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Logo (FHSPSF) (PRNewsfoto/Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation)

"During these unique and difficult times, our front-line heroes have exposed themselves to more danger than usual while their need for updated equipment and resources has increased dramatically," said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. "Last year's Book of Giving directly contributed to more than $20,000 in donations to the Foundation and we hope that the second edition inspires further generosity to allow us to continue to be a resource for those who put their lives on the line to protect others."

The collection of lifesaving equipment featured in the Book of Giving shows consumers how a donation, large or small, can help save lives. Some of the most notable items showcased this year include:

Wildland Gear – Lightweight personal protective equipment (PPE) intended for use during extreme conditions in forests and other natural spaces. (Page 6; $700 )

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) – Provides firefighters with breathable air, allowing them to safely explore smoke-filled areas during fires, chemical explosions or other dangerous situations. (Page 7; $6,000 )

Automated Chest Compression System – Medical Device used by first responders to deliver uninterrupted, contactless chest compressions to cardiac patients at a constant rate and depth. (Page 9; $15,000 )

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) – Portable, battery-operated device that allows first responders, schools, and the public to be prepared to give lifesaving assistance on-scene if someone goes into cardiac arrest. (Page 11; $1,500 )

Rescue Boat – Allows for rapid response during water rescues and helps first responders provide lifesaving assistance in the event of a flood or water emergency. (Page 18; $15,000 - $35,000 )

Lifesaving equipment like this (and more) are awarded to first responder organizations thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. In 2005, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Firehouse Subs founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders, as well as survivors. As they returned to Florida, exhausted and exhilarated, they knew more could be done, and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born. Since inception, the Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $62.5 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants to first responders and non-profits on a quarterly basis, to support community safety. A majority of grants go toward purchasing lifesaving equipment for first responder organizations. Those interested in applying for a grant or donating to the Foundation can do so through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website: FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

To view the digital version of the Book of Giving, please visit: https://firehousesubsfoundation.org/app/themes/firehouse/pdf/book-of-giving.pdf

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!

