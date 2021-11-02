Leaf Home™ Strengthens Midwest Presence with Safety Business in Indianapolis

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, is pleased to announce it has opened its fifteenth office for Leaf Home Safety Solutions™ in Indianapolis, Indiana. This location joins the company's brand LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, which entered the Circle City in 2019.

With its headquarters in Ohio, Leaf Home and its brands have maintained a strong presence in the Midwest. So, it comes as no surprise that it's adding its safety business to the third-most populous city in the region. Leaf Home Safety Solutions offers direct-to-consumer, in-home accessibility products—including stairlifts, walk-in tubs, and low-entry showers.

"We're extremely proud of our continued market growth within the Midwest and are excited to expand our footprint in Indianapolis," said Jeff Collignon, President of Leaf Home Safety Solutions. "Future customers can expect our local team to provide quality products and services for their homes with the backing of a trusted national company."

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. The company strives to enable homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

