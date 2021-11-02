Navitas Highlights Electrification Opportunities for Next-Gen Semiconductors at Baird Global Industrial Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits ("ICs") has announced that it will take part in Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference on November 11th.

At the conference, Navitas’ senior executives will highlight how next-generation GaN power ICs - rather than legacy silicon chips - will play a key role in addressing efficiency demands in markets ranging from electric vehicles to data centers and renewable energy.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

Gallium nitride (GaN) positioned to expand from mobile fast chargers to EV, solar, and data center markets

Combining presentations with breakout sessions and one-on-one meetings, the 51st annual Baird Industrial Conference provides investors with an opportunity to connect with senior executives from over 275 leading public and private corporations. This year the conference will be a virtual event held 9th-11th November.

"The Baird conference is a great opportunity to highlight the initial $2B mobile fast charger market for GaN and the multi-$B higher-power expansion markets," said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. "The EV market is one example – at ~$2,5B/yr and over $250 GaN content per vehicle, there is a significant financial reward to match the growing environmental benefits. Each GaN power IC reduces CO 2 emissions by 4 kg compared to a legacy silicon chip, achieving an estimated 2.6 Gton/yr CO 2 saving by 2050 as we work to "Electrify Our World™".

